Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and regions due to missile danger
Kyiv • UNN
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to missile threat. The Air Force had previously reported the detection of enemy threats.
We ask everyone to urgently proceed to civil defense shelters
The Air Force previously informed about the detection of enemy threats in the capital.