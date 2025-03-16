Weather forecast in Ukraine for March 17: cloudy and cold, with wet snow in some places
Kyiv • UNN
On March 17, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. In the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, light sleet is expected in places, with icy conditions on the roads.
On March 17, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with occasional clearings. In some regions, there will be rain and sleet, and black ice may form on the roads of the western regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.
Cloudy with clearings. At night, light rain in the southern part and eastern regions, light sleet in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Black ice in places on the roads of the western regions
According to the information, the wind is mainly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the western, and in the afternoon in the northern regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.
"The temperature in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Poltava regions at night is 3-8° below zero, during the day from 1° below zero to 4° above zero; in the rest of the territory at night and during the day 2-7° above zero, during the day in the southeast 8-13°", the message says.
