European Council calls on Russia to show "will for peace": Media saw draft conclusions of the EU summit
Kyiv • UNN
The European Council called on the Russian Federation to show "real political will" to end the war. The international organization also welcomes the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States on a possible ceasefire agreement.
The European Council has called on Russia to show political will to end the war against Ukraine. This is reported by tg24.sky citing the draft conclusions of the European Council, reports UNN.
The European Council "calls on Russia to show real political will to end the war." The Council of Europe also welcomes the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States following their meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 11, 2025. In particular, proposals for a ceasefire agreement, humanitarian efforts, and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security assistance from the United States.
The European Union and its member states will also "facilitate the peace process and help ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, which is in the interests of both Ukraine and Europe as a whole".
Reminder
The Ukrainian delegation discussed with the United States in Jeddah the possibilities of a fair end to the war. Sybiha stressed the need for Russia's consent to a ceasefire.
