Trump plans "productive conversation" with Putin - US National Intelligence Director
Kyiv • UNN
The US National Intelligence Director stated that Trump seeks to end the war in Ukraine. He hopes for successful negotiations for the sake of peace and ending the deaths of innocent people.
US President Donald Trump will have a "productive conversation" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said regarding the talks expected on Tuesday. She said this in an interview with NDTV, UNN writes.
Details
"President Trump sees this ongoing conflict very clearly. He has made very clear his position and priority, which is to end this war. He is focused on peace," Gabbard said of Russia's war against Ukraine.
"Negotiations have only just begun, and he hopes for success not for himself, but for the sake of peace and an end to the deaths of innocent people. We have the best negotiators working with both Ukrainians and Russia," Gabbard said.
According to her, "in a very short period of time, Trump has made much more progress in achieving peace than any other previous efforts".
"President Trump will have a very productive conversation with Putin at the appropriate time, based on his unwavering commitment to peace," she said.
Earlier
Trump announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18. The conversation will take place within the framework of the American leader's insistence on ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
The Kremlin confirmed that a telephone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is being prepared, but the topics of discussion were not immediately disclosed.