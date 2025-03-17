Putin must make a choice whether he is serious about peace, but so far I don't see it - Lammy
Kyiv • UNN
British Minister David Lammy called on Putin to prove the seriousness of intentions for peace with a complete ceasefire. So far, there are no signs of this, but the G7 is preparing tools for negotiations.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that the Russian dictator must make a choice whether he is serious about establishing peace, but, according to him, he does not see such a desire from Putin, reports UNN.
Details
According to Lammy, Putin must prove that he is serious about peace by agreeing to a "complete and unconditional ceasefire now".
Now Putin is in the spotlight, Putin must answer, Putin must make a choice whether he is serious about peace. Will you stop hostilities, or will you stall for time and play games, verbally adhering to the ceasefire, but in reality continue to beat Ukraine? My warning to Putin: if you are serious, prove it with a complete and unconditional ceasefire now
He emphasized that he does not see any signs that Putin wants a ceasefire now, but the G7 meeting helped prepare the tools to force Russia to sit down at the table for serious negotiations.
We are not waiting for the Kremlin. If they refuse a ceasefire, we will have more cards to play
Recall
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin probably intends to divert attention from any negotiations on a future ceasefire in Ukraine and delay them.
Thus, Putin stated his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.
Declassified US intelligence reports question the readiness of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.