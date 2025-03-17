Ukraine has returned over 1200 children deported from the occupied territories to Russia - Herasymchuk
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has returned over 1200 children who were taken to Russia from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the President's Advisor on Children's Rights, Daria Herasymchuk.
Ukraine has managed to return over 1,200 children who were taken by Russia to its territory from the temporarily occupied territories. This was stated by Daria Gerasymchuk, Advisor-Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on the Rights of the Child and Child Rehabilitation, during the discussion "Deportation of Ukrainian Children: Consequences and Responsibility", reports UNN correspondent.
Details
Today we can talk about a little more than 1,200 children. I am very glad that every day we can increase this number by 1, 2 to 5... yes, these are slow paces, but thanks to our partners, countries that act as mediators, thanks to our public organizations that help and stand shoulder to shoulder with a large state team, every day to carry out these small but very complex child rescue operations
Remind
Ukraine has returned seven children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions, Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.