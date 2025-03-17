Putin has been unable to squeeze out a "yes" in response to the proposal of silence for a week - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated that the US proposal for a ceasefire has been on the table for a week, but Putin is ignoring it. Zelenskyy emphasized that every day of the war takes people's lives.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that tomorrow, March 18, will be exactly one week since the US proposal for silence in the sky, at sea, and on the front has been on the table, which is being ignored by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.
It is very important that tomorrow will be a week since the American proposal for silence in the sky, at sea, and on the front has been on the table. This proposal could have been implemented a long time ago. Every day in war is people's lives. It has now been almost a week since absolutely everyone in the world – even those who did not want to recognize the truth for three years – clearly sees that it is Putin who is continuing and prolonging this war. It is Putin who has been unable to squeeze a "yes" out of himself in response to the proposal of silence for a week now. He says whatever he wants, but not what the whole world wants to hear now. An unconditional proposal of silence – in fact, saving lives – so that diplomats can work to guarantee security and lasting peace – this is the proposal that Russia is ignoring. Pressure is needed so that Moscow finally realizes that their war must be ended
Recall
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to divert attention from any negotiations on a future ceasefire in Ukraine and prolong them.
Thus, Putin stated his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.
Declassified US intelligence reports question the readiness of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.