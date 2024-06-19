Russian troops shell Nevske in Luhansk region with cannon artillery and mortars - RMA

In the Luhansk region, the Russian army shelled the frontline village of Nevske with a Grad multiple rocket launcher system, one can get to Lysychansk without local registration only after receiving permission from the commandant's office by regular mail, and the subject of Family Studies will be introduced in "LPR" schools in the fall. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Russians attacked 25 times in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors yesterday. They tried to push our defenders out near Hrekivka, Makiivka, and in Serebryany Forest. The enemy did not succeed, - said Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

He also noted that the enemy does not stop shelling frontline villages. For instance, Nevske was hit with rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars. Kuzemivka and Stelmakhivka were hit by artillery and mortar fire. The Russians fired at Makiivka with mortars.

In the new school year, schools in the so-called "lPR" are going to introduce a new subject - "Family Studies". According to the occupiers, it is supposed to form traditional "family values" in young people, according to Russian propaganda.

You can get to the captured Lysychansk if you have a local registration. Otherwise, you should contact the local commandant's office. To do this, you need to have an extremely urgent reason for entering and indicate the exact dates of your stay in the city. In the absence of mobile and wired internet in Lysychansk, the relevant documents can only be submitted by mail. And wait for a response.

Over the last day, 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, where 39 and 21 attacks were repelled respectively.