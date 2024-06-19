Russian troops shell Nevske in Luhansk region with cannon artillery and mortars - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15395 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 144740 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142097 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155677 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208804 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244695 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151600 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370815 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183256 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149969 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 144740 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123078 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142097 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135512 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155677 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11633 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12897 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17030 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18238 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33139 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russian troops shell Nevske in Luhansk region with cannon artillery and mortars - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23248 views

Russian troops shelled the frontline village of Nevske in the Luhansk region with Grad rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars.

Russian troops shell Nevske in Luhansk region with cannon artillery and mortars - RMA

In the Luhansk region, the Russian army shelled the frontline village of Nevske with a Grad multiple rocket launcher system, one can get to Lysychansk without local registration only after receiving permission from the commandant's office by regular mail, and the subject of Family Studies will be introduced in "LPR" schools in the fall. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Russians attacked 25 times in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors yesterday. They tried to push our defenders out near Hrekivka, Makiivka, and in Serebryany Forest. The enemy did not succeed,

- said Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Details

He also noted that the enemy does not stop shelling frontline villages. For instance, Nevske was hit with rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars. Kuzemivka and Stelmakhivka were hit by artillery and mortar fire. The Russians fired at Makiivka with mortars.

Addendum

In the new school year, schools in the so-called "lPR" are going to introduce a new subject - "Family Studies". According to the occupiers, it is supposed to form traditional "family values" in young people, according to Russian propaganda.

You can get to the captured Lysychansk if you have a local registration. Otherwise, you should contact the local commandant's office. To do this, you need to have an extremely urgent reason for entering and indicate the exact dates of your stay in the city. In the absence of mobile and wired internet in Lysychansk, the relevant documents can only be submitted by mail. And wait for a response.

Recall

Over the last day, 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, where 39 and 21 attacks were repelled respectively.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Lysychansk
Kramatorsk
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91