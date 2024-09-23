“Kordon Race” obstacle course race held in Lviv: funds raised for inclusive sports ground

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145810 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145410 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140998 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157643 views
“Kordon Race” obstacle course race held in Lviv: funds raised for inclusive sports ground

“Kordon Race” obstacle course race held in Lviv: funds raised for inclusive sports ground

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42739 views

The Kordon Race obstacle course race was held in Lviv to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.

The inclusive obstacle course race Kordon Race was held in Lviv with the support of the MHP Poruch program for the reintegration of military and veterans. They raised funds for an inclusive sports ground. 

Over 300 guests and more than 200 participants, including military personnel, veterans, amateur and professional athletes, attended the Kordon Race to try their hand at exciting obstacle courses and take part in master classes on mine safety and tactical medicine. 

Veteran Yevhen Rudenko from Kaniv, Cherkasy region, also took part in the Kordon Race. He was among those who stood up to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion. In April 2014, as part of the 80th Lviv Air Assault Brigade, he liberated Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. He held the defense in the Luhansk sector - in Lysychansk, Shchastia, Stanytsia Luhanska. After being seriously wounded, he lost his right arm. He underwent extensive treatment, and it was sports that helped him to recover better.

I regularly play sports and go to the gym. This year, I have already participated in the Victory of the Unconquered competition held in Cherkasy with the support of the MHP Poruch program. Now I have the opportunity to go to Lviv. During my service in the army, I often had to overcome obstacle courses, so this was not something new for me, but of course I was preparing. I did the Special course because I have a disability.

Image

Yevhen Rudenko

Veteran Oleksandr Maftior was wounded during a counteroffensive in the southern sector, stepping on an anti-personnel mine. After treatment and prosthetics, he returned to work at a Vinnytsia poultry farm. He says he has not participated in such competitions before. 

It is very important that civilians and the military communicate with each other, and this event is a great platform for that. Communication is a kind of psychological support, which is especially important for veterans today. I decided to come to the competition to meet new people and expand my social circle. It was also interesting to try my hand at it, even though I don't have a sports prosthesis, I decided to participate anyway.

Image

Alexander Maftior

The organizers prepared 6 obstacle courses for participants with different levels of training. The event raised funds for the construction of an inclusive sports ground.

Pavlo Moroz, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at MHP, said:

The Kordon Race is an important event that we support as part of the MHP Poruch (MHP Next Door) comprehensive reintegration program for military and veterans. We are extremely honored to work with the military and veterans of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Border guards serve where the state begins. They were the first to fight in 2014 and on February 24, 2022. They are always on guard for Ukrainian statehood and the freedom of every citizen. The experience of Ukrainians in the modern war has already proved that the brave, strong in spirit and mind have the advantage. These are the participants of today's competition, and these are the defining features of the unbreakable Ukrainian soldiers.

Image

Pavlo Moroz

Tetyana Valanchyus, director of Zakhid-Agro, MHP Western Hub, adds:

The participants who have gathered for this event are those who are ready for challenges, who demonstrate strength of spirit and are ready to overcome any obstacles on the way. After all, Kordon Race is not only about running, but also about overcoming obstacles. As part of the MHP Next door program, we create opportunities to unite our people around such important gatherings as an inclusive platform and support for our military, the creation of adaptive clubs, veteran spaces, and many other important projects.

Image

Tatiana Valancius

Petro Zhovnych, deputy head of the Lviv Military Medical Clinical Center of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, shared the idea and history of the event:

The Kordon Race project aims to make the competition interesting and at the same time go beyond the usual sports competitions, to ensure that civilians are as deeply familiar with military topics as possible. Today, everyone should be familiar with the basics of tactical medicine, know the basic rules of handling explosive devices, and be prepared to act in difficult and unusual situations. 

Image

Petro Zhovnych

The winners were determined in individual and team competitions. Participants and spectators also had access to master classes in tactical medicine and mine safety, VR training and a meeting with dog handlers. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
kanivKaniv
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
lysychanskLysychansk
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
lvivLviv

