The Kordon Race obstacle course race was held in Lviv to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.
Ukraine categorically denies Russia's absurd accusations that it is planning to blow up its own infrastructure, such as the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant or the Kaniv reservoir, in order to blame Moscow.
Russia is spreading disinformation that Ukraine is allegedly planning to blow up dams near Kyiv and Kaniv to sow panic and demand concessions, but Ukrainian defense is preventing such sabotage, reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.
The seal of Prince Svyatoslav Yaroslavovych, son of Yaroslav the Wise, was transferred to the Transfiguration Cathedral in Chernihiv for display by the co-founder and director of the Sheremetyevo Museum.
Military personnel, veterans and their families attended the event "family cradle of the defender" in the village of Melniki, Cherkasy region, to recover, relax and socialize, taking part in such activities as baking bread, modeling jugs and making motanok dolls.
The court ruled to return the building of the Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex, a national heritage site, to the National Reserve “Castles of Ternopil” after a leather goods company illegally registered ownership of part of the premises.
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy drones were spotted in various regions of Ukraine, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Dnipro, moving in different directions.
At a session of the city council in Kaniv, the new head of the territorial military commissariat handed out summonses to the deputies.
Since the beginning of this year, Russia has launched nearly 1,000 missiles, about 2,800 drones and about 7,000 guided bombs into Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant damage to energy facilities.
Russia's massive missile and drone strikes on civilian targets and critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine are Putin's response to those who believe that peace with him is possible, the European Commission says.
President Zelenskyy convened the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to address serious challenges, including Russian terrorists' attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, the need to strengthen air defense capabilities, and intensifying efforts with partners to replenish weapons and ammunition stocks more quickly.
Adaptive sports training for veterans who were wounded in the war took place in Cherkasy region.
Around 20:00, two aircraft crashed near the village of Trudovaya Armenia, Kanev district, Russia.
The former wasteland in Kaniv, Cherkasy region, has been transformed into an open-air ecological and naturalistic center by the Kaniv Secondary School No. 1 named after Taras Shevchenko with the support of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation and the Education Department of the Kaniv City Council.
Two trucks transporting agricultural products near Kaniv were overloaded by almost 50% and fined a total of over UAH 130,000 for exceeding weight limits and lacking the necessary documents.
The Cherkasy court changed the conditions of Metropolitan Feodosiy's house arrest from round-the-clock to nighttime, while extending the period of wearing an electronic bracelet.
Olena Sobko, an immigrant from Enerhodar, opened a laboratory in Kaniv to scale up her natural cosmetics business after winning the Do It Yourself competition.