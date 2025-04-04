$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15142 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27455 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64206 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212925 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122139 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391309 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213648 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131106 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391294 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253973 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310221 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2676 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13646 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44772 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71962 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57071 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Kaniv

News by theme

“Kordon Race” obstacle course race held in Lviv: funds raised for inclusive sports ground

The Kordon Race obstacle course race was held in Lviv to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.

Business News • September 23, 12:58 PM • 42805 views

"This is a reason to closely monitor Russia's actions": the Foreign Ministry responds to Russia's accusations about Ukraine's possible undermining of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant

Ukraine categorically denies Russia's absurd accusations that it is planning to blow up its own infrastructure, such as the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant or the Kaniv reservoir, in order to blame Moscow.

War • July 12, 04:38 PM • 67445 views

Russia is trying to intimidate Ukrainians: Center for Countering Disinformation explains Moscow's statements about Kyiv hydroelectric power plant explosion

Russia is spreading disinformation that Ukraine is allegedly planning to blow up dams near Kyiv and Kaniv to sow panic and demand concessions, but Ukrainian defense is preventing such sabotage, reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

War • July 12, 02:22 PM • 70387 views

Seal of son of Yaroslav the Wise presented to Transfiguration Cathedral - Ministry of Culture

The seal of Prince Svyatoslav Yaroslavovych, son of Yaroslav the Wise, was transferred to the Transfiguration Cathedral in Chernihiv for display by the co-founder and director of the Sheremetyevo Museum.

Culture • June 17, 11:39 AM • 15256 views

Day with family and in the circle of Twin Cities: veterans about mental recovery and the "family cradle of the defender" in Cherkasy region

Military personnel, veterans and their families attended the event "family cradle of the defender" in the village of Melniki, Cherkasy region, to recover, relax and socialize, taking part in such activities as baking bread, modeling jugs and making motanok dolls.

Society • May 31, 01:24 PM • 17625 views

After two years of litigation: Vyshnivtsi Palace in Ternopil region returned to state ownership

The court ruled to return the building of the Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex, a national heritage site, to the National Reserve “Castles of Ternopil” after a leather goods company illegally registered ownership of part of the premises.

Society • May 28, 11:44 AM • 31196 views

Hostile drones detected in many regions of Ukraine

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy drones were spotted in various regions of Ukraine, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Dnipro, moving in different directions.

War • May 18, 10:49 PM • 76840 views

The new head of the TCC in Kaniv handed out summonses to the deputies during his meeting with them

At a session of the city council in Kaniv, the new head of the territorial military commissariat handed out summonses to the deputies.

War • May 17, 02:35 PM • 17158 views

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has launched a thousand missiles and almost 2,800 shaheds at Ukraine - Kislytsya

Since the beginning of this year, Russia has launched nearly 1,000 missiles, about 2,800 drones and about 7,000 guided bombs into Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant damage to energy facilities.

War • April 12, 07:59 AM • 30851 views

EU on Russia's attacks on hydroelectric power plants: Putin's response to all those who still believe that peace with him is possible

Russia's massive missile and drone strikes on civilian targets and critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine are Putin's response to those who believe that peace with him is possible, the European Commission says.

War • April 2, 01:03 PM • 30554 views

"Not only Ukraine but also Moldova is under threat": Zelensky at Staff meeting says that Kaniv and Dniester HPPs were targeted at night

President Zelenskyy convened the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to address serious challenges, including Russian terrorists' attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, the need to strengthen air defense capabilities, and intensifying efforts with partners to replenish weapons and ammunition stocks more quickly.

War • March 29, 01:24 PM • 30296 views

Rehabilitation of defenders: adaptive sports training for veterans wounded in the war took place in Cherkasy region

Adaptive sports training for veterans who were wounded in the war took place in Cherkasy region.

Society • March 18, 08:57 AM • 26426 views

Not only A-50: Russia announces the downing of another aircraft

Around 20:00, two aircraft crashed near the village of Trudovaya Armenia, Kanev district, Russia.

War • February 23, 06:42 PM • 37722 views

Weather station, wind turbine, flower clock: the winners of the "Time to Act, Kanivshchyna!" contest have set up a geographical playground on the site of a vacant lot

The former wasteland in Kaniv, Cherkasy region, has been transformed into an open-air ecological and naturalistic center by the Kaniv Secondary School No. 1 named after Taras Shevchenko with the support of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation and the Education Department of the Kaniv City Council.

Society • February 19, 03:29 PM • 23324 views

Violator to pay over UAH 130 thousand fine: two overloaded trucks found near Kaniv

Two trucks transporting agricultural products near Kaniv were overloaded by almost 50% and fined a total of over UAH 130,000 for exceeding weight limits and lacking the necessary documents.

Society • February 14, 01:31 PM • 26890 views

Court releases Metropolitan of Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC-MP under nightly house arrest

The Cherkasy court changed the conditions of Metropolitan Feodosiy's house arrest from round-the-clock to nighttime, while extending the period of wearing an electronic bracelet.

Crimes and emergencies • December 20, 01:07 PM • 26552 views

"Do your own thing": an internally displaced person from Enerhodar opened a laboratory for the production of natural cosmetics in Kaniv

Olena Sobko, an immigrant from Enerhodar, opened a laboratory in Kaniv to scale up her natural cosmetics business after winning the Do It Yourself competition.

Society • December 18, 09:19 AM • 28211 views