After two years of litigation: Vyshnivtsi Palace in Ternopil region returned to state ownership

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 55838 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137101 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142293 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170427 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162991 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147479 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112899 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204239 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 40690 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 54529 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107263 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 35653 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102905 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217609 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204239 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230400 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217688 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 2466 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102905 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107263 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157723 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156539 views
After two years of litigation: Vyshnivtsi Palace in Ternopil region returned to state ownership

After two years of litigation: Vyshnivtsi Palace in Ternopil region returned to state ownership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31157 views

The court ruled to return the building of the Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex, a national heritage site, to the National Reserve “Castles of Ternopil” after a leather goods company illegally registered ownership of part of the premises.

In the Ternopil region, a court ruled to return the building of the Leather Goods enterprise, located on the territory of the Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex, to the National Reserve "Castles of Ternopil". This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ministry of Culture.

Details 

The ministry explains that the building of the leather goods factory is part of the national monument of Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex and should belong exclusively to the state and all Ukrainians. 

Currently, the property is assigned to the National Reserve “Castles of Ternopil”, which belongs to the sphere of management of the ICIP.

The company Shkirhalanteria deliberately used documents that had expired. The company illegally registered ownership of part of the premises of the Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex for further alienation, as it is in the process of liquidation

- the Ministry of Culture explained. 

According to the agency, the litigation over this case lasted two years. However, the representatives of the National Reserve and the ICIP managed to restore the violated right of the state and protect Ukrainian heritage.

Court orders UOC-MP to return Tereshchenko Palace in Zhytomyr region to state ownership15.01.24, 16:46 • 22814 views

For reference

Vyshnivtsi Palace is an 18th-century architectural monument of national importance in the village of Vyshnivtsi, Zbarazh district, Ternopil region.

The castle was the residence of the princes of Wyszniewiecki, and since 1744 - of the Mnieszczek family. In 1730, the architect Jakub Blange rebuilt the palace at the request of Michał Servaciusz Wyszniewiecki. In 1848, Honore de Balzac visited Vyshnivets and called the park with the palace “small Versailles.” 

Recall

The court ordered the Kyiv Metropolitanate of the UOC (MP) to return to state ownership the twelfth-century Assumption (St. George) Cathedral, located in Kaniv, Cherkasy region. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCulture
kanivKaniv
ternopilTernopil
polandPoland

