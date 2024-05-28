After two years of litigation: Vyshnivtsi Palace in Ternopil region returned to state ownership

In the Ternopil region, a court ruled to return the building of the Leather Goods enterprise, located on the territory of the Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex, to the National Reserve "Castles of Ternopil". This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ministry of Culture.

Details

The ministry explains that the building of the leather goods factory is part of the national monument of Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex and should belong exclusively to the state and all Ukrainians.

Currently, the property is assigned to the National Reserve “Castles of Ternopil”, which belongs to the sphere of management of the ICIP.

The company Shkirhalanteria deliberately used documents that had expired. The company illegally registered ownership of part of the premises of the Vyshnivtsi Palace and Park Complex for further alienation, as it is in the process of liquidation - the Ministry of Culture explained.

According to the agency, the litigation over this case lasted two years. However, the representatives of the National Reserve and the ICIP managed to restore the violated right of the state and protect Ukrainian heritage.

For reference

Vyshnivtsi Palace is an 18th-century architectural monument of national importance in the village of Vyshnivtsi, Zbarazh district, Ternopil region.

The castle was the residence of the princes of Wyszniewiecki, and since 1744 - of the Mnieszczek family. In 1730, the architect Jakub Blange rebuilt the palace at the request of Michał Servaciusz Wyszniewiecki. In 1848, Honore de Balzac visited Vyshnivets and called the park with the palace “small Versailles.”

Recall

