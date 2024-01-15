ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Court orders UOC-MP to return Tereshchenko Palace in Zhytomyr region to state ownership

Court orders UOC-MP to return Tereshchenko Palace in Zhytomyr region to state ownership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22815 views

The ICIP acted as a third party in this process, as it has consistently fought for the return of Ukrainian historical heritage to state ownership.

The Northwest Economic Court of Appeal has ruled that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate must return the Tereshchenko Palace to state ownership. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

Today, on January 15, the Northwestern Economic Court of Appeal considered the appeal of the UOC-MP against the decision of the Economic Court of Zhytomyr Region and upheld it. Therefore, the UOC-MP is obliged to transfer the Tereshchenko Palace in the village of Chervone to the state

- the Ministry of Culture summarized.

It is noted that the ICIP acted as a third party in this process, as it has consistently fought for the return of Ukrainian historical heritage to state ownership. 

Metropolitan of the UOC (MP) is served with a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting Russia12.01.24, 13:24 • 23909 views

For reference

The neo-Gothic castle of the Grokholski-Tereshchenkos in the village of Chervone in the Zhytomyr region is 171 years old. For almost half a century, it has been in a dilapidated state.

The palace is included in the register of cultural heritage of local importance. In Soviet times, the palace was used as a school. In the 80s of the 20th century, the school was moved to another building. The castle was looted by looters.

In 2000, the Grokholsky-Tereshchenko Palace was transferred to the monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for free use by the Chervonenka Village Council. Since then, a nunnery has been operating in the palace.

Recall

At a meeting on December 9, the Humanitarian Policy Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada consider draft law No. 8221, which provides for the ban on the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine.

