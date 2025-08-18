A regional forum "Strong Communities - Sustainable Development: A Path to Recovery and Resilience" was held in Cherkasy region

The forum became a space for strategic dialogue, uniting key representatives of state authorities, local self-government leaders, experts, public figures, and business representatives from across Cherkasy region. The goal was to find effective solutions for the strategic development of communities through partnership, innovation, and experience sharing. The event was organized with the support of MHP company and its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

"MHP company was, is, and will be a partner to communities. We build our activities on the principles of sustainable development, paying taxes, investing in social projects, culture, education, and infrastructure. In difficult times, we do not scale back support; on the contrary, we strengthen it, because it is an investment in the future of the regions and the entire country," emphasized Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development at MHP and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

In Cherkasy region, one of the socially responsible and largest budget-filling businesses is LLC "NVF "Urozhai", which is part of the MHP Central Hub, headed by Oleksandr Voskoboinik. This is a powerful association of three modern agricultural enterprises with production facilities in Cherkasy and Kyiv regions. The Hub's enterprises provide jobs for about 1,500 employees, cultivate 117,000 hectares of land, and cooperate with over 34,000 shareholders.

"A strong community begins with opportunities for its residents - jobs, decent wages, and the development of their own businesses. The MHP Central Hub is working precisely on this: we invest in production, create stable jobs, support social initiatives, and help military personnel and veterans. We realize our role in the region's development and strive for every investment to benefit people and the region's economy," said Oleksandr Voskoboinik, Director of the MHP Central Hub.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Hub's enterprises have paid over UAH 1.7 billion in taxes to budgets of all levels and invested over UAH 1 billion in business modernization and development. Since 2022, 167 projects of the social initiatives competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!" have been implemented in Cherkasy region, and 146 new businesses have been supported within the "Do Your Own" program – totaling over UAH 46 million in investments in communities. MHP systematically helps military personnel and veterans: employees of the Central Hub alone have donated over UAH 7 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The discussion panels at the forum covered topics of community development and recovery in wartime conditions, strategies for volunteer activity development, and prospects for partnership between communities, business, and the public sector.

"For ten years, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, together with its strategic partner MHP company, has been making communities places where people want to live, uniting government, business, and the public sector. We help find and use opportunities – from state programs to international grants, form a strategic vision, and implement it," noted Tetiana Volochai, Head of the Community Development Council of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation:

It is this experience and deep understanding of local development needs that the Foundation applies when helping communities create and update strategies. With the support of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, five communities – Stepanetska, Yahotynska, Bershadska, Bilohirska, and Petrykivska – will receive updated development strategies in 2025. The work is already underway: hundreds of residents are participating in open meetings, discussing priorities, and jointly developing a document that will become a roadmap for sustainable development and resource attraction.

During the event, participants were presented with the project for opening a Resilience Center in Kaniv, and a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and the Ukrainian Women's Congress.