Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 29956 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 49245 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 93163 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 140747 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 89846 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87068 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67887 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55474 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248713 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Publications
Exclusives
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 11280 views
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 9862 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 12529 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 15876 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 15155 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 93170 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 382145 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 331662 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 334617 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 340817 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 33744 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 28886 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 64433 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 53203 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 120888 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social

A regional forum "Strong Communities - Sustainable Development: A Path to Recovery and Resilience" was held in Cherkasy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

A regional forum was held in Cherkasy region on August 15. They discussed community development and economic strengthening, regional recovery after the war, as well as how joint efforts of government, business, and communities can create new opportunities.

A regional forum "Strong Communities - Sustainable Development: A Path to Recovery and Resilience" was held in Cherkasy region

The forum became a space for strategic dialogue, uniting key representatives of state authorities, local self-government leaders, experts, public figures, and business representatives from across Cherkasy region. The goal was to find effective solutions for the strategic development of communities through partnership, innovation, and experience sharing. The event was organized with the support of MHP company and its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

"MHP company was, is, and will be a partner to communities. We build our activities on the principles of sustainable development, paying taxes, investing in social projects, culture, education, and infrastructure. In difficult times, we do not scale back support; on the contrary, we strengthen it, because it is an investment in the future of the regions and the entire country," emphasized Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development at MHP and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

In Cherkasy region, one of the socially responsible and largest budget-filling businesses is LLC "NVF "Urozhai", which is part of the MHP Central Hub, headed by Oleksandr Voskoboinik. This is a powerful association of three modern agricultural enterprises with production facilities in Cherkasy and Kyiv regions. The Hub's enterprises provide jobs for about 1,500 employees, cultivate 117,000 hectares of land, and cooperate with over 34,000 shareholders.

"A strong community begins with opportunities for its residents - jobs, decent wages, and the development of their own businesses. The MHP Central Hub is working precisely on this: we invest in production, create stable jobs, support social initiatives, and help military personnel and veterans. We realize our role in the region's development and strive for every investment to benefit people and the region's economy," said Oleksandr Voskoboinik, Director of the MHP Central Hub.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Hub's enterprises have paid over UAH 1.7 billion in taxes to budgets of all levels and invested over UAH 1 billion in business modernization and development. Since 2022, 167 projects of the social initiatives competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!" have been implemented in Cherkasy region, and 146 new businesses have been supported within the "Do Your Own" program – totaling over UAH 46 million in investments in communities. MHP systematically helps military personnel and veterans: employees of the Central Hub alone have donated over UAH 7 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The discussion panels at the forum covered topics of community development and recovery in wartime conditions, strategies for volunteer activity development, and prospects for partnership between communities, business, and the public sector.

"For ten years, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, together with its strategic partner MHP company, has been making communities places where people want to live, uniting government, business, and the public sector. We help find and use opportunities – from state programs to international grants, form a strategic vision, and implement it," noted Tetiana Volochai, Head of the Community Development Council of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation:

It is this experience and deep understanding of local development needs that the Foundation applies when helping communities create and update strategies. With the support of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, five communities – Stepanetska, Yahotynska, Bershadska, Bilohirska, and Petrykivska – will receive updated development strategies in 2025. The work is already underway: hundreds of residents are participating in open meetings, discussing priorities, and jointly developing a document that will become a roadmap for sustainable development and resource attraction.

During the event, participants were presented with the project for opening a Resilience Center in Kaniv, and a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and the Ukrainian Women's Congress.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kaniv
PrJSC MHP
Bilohiria
Ukraine