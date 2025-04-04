$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14822 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26732 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63776 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212239 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121751 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390682 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309810 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213578 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244135 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212258 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390700 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253701 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309820 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2398 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13218 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44348 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71867 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56989 views
News by theme

Terrorists fired 493 times in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day

Terrorists struck 493 times in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. 5 air strikes, 288 drone attacks, 5 MLRS attacks and 195 artillery attacks were registered, infrastructure was damaged.

War • October 4, 04:15 AM • 38045 views

Two people killed, five wounded in shelling of Zaporizhzhya district

The Russian occupiers struck 197 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The shelling killed two people, wounded five, and destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure.

Society • September 18, 04:16 AM • 37771 views

Occupants fired 510 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 510 attacks on 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, infrastructure was damaged, and there were no civilian casualties.

War • August 14, 04:20 AM • 32074 views

Ukraine's General Staff: 103 combat engagements over the last day, enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks

Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and Ukrainian troops struck 13 enemy concentrations and 7 objects, including radar stations and air defense systems.

War • May 5, 04:56 PM • 68130 views

over the last day, the enemy army attacked 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 345 times

Over the past day, the enemy fired 345 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including 3 air strikes, 148 unmanned aerial vehicles, 9 rocket and 185 artillery attacks, but no civilians were injured.

Society • May 5, 05:43 AM • 21652 views

104 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place along the contact line, during which the enemy launched 16 missile and 31 air strikes, and fired 79 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • April 16, 04:27 AM • 25876 views

Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors - General Staff

87 combat engagements took place in Ukraine on Monday, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks despite active offensives by the occupiers under the cover of air power.

War • April 15, 04:55 PM • 24103 views

Ukrainian General Staff: 53 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, russians attack in Donetsk region with air support

Over the past day, the enemy launched 53 missile and 84 air strikes, and used multiple launch rocket systems 61 times. Moreover, 53 combat engagements were registered in the frontline over the last day. The enemy conducted most attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.

War • April 11, 05:02 PM • 48360 views

russians with air support conduct attacks in Novopavlivka and Bakhmut directions - General Staff

Over the past day, the enemy conducted attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line with the support of aviation, but Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks and inflicted losses on Russian troops and equipment.

War • April 9, 05:09 PM • 85632 views

General Staff: Russians tried to break through defense in Novopavlivka sector with air support

Over the past day, 54 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with the enemy conducting the most attacks in the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors, launching 5 missile and 50 air strikes, and using multiple rocket launchers 37 times.

War • April 3, 04:41 PM • 29435 views

Enemy conducted over 500 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including over 100 drone strikes

Russian troops fired more than 500 times at 17 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.

War • February 21, 06:24 AM • 28096 views

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly man was killed

During the day, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 180 times, killing an elderly man.

War • February 14, 07:08 AM • 37307 views

Russian army fired at 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region, attacked 67 UAVs overnight

The Russian army shelled 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, attacked with 67 drones, no casualties were reported.

War • February 8, 06:46 AM • 27648 views

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly woman was killed

An elderly woman died after Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region nearly 180 times.

War • February 7, 06:41 AM • 26906 views

Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia region over 140 times, attacked with 27 drones

The Russian military shelled 20 localities in Zaporizhzhia region using 27 drones and artillery, firing 144 times but causing no casualties.

War • February 5, 07:33 AM • 25302 views

Occupants shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 104 attacks recorded

Russians shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, recording 104 attacks, including artillery, rockets and drones, destroying some residential buildings and infrastructure, but causing no casualties.

War • February 4, 06:52 AM • 32154 views

The enemy struck 131 times at 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia over the last day

Over the past day, the enemy fired 131 times at 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, with no Ukrainian troops suffering any casualties.

War • February 3, 07:00 AM • 30957 views

Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia region more than 120 times in one day: attacked with 37 drones and artillery

Russian troops conducted more than 120 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, including 37 strikes from drones.

War • January 29, 06:43 AM • 26829 views