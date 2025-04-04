Terrorists struck 493 times in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. 5 air strikes, 288 drone attacks, 5 MLRS attacks and 195 artillery attacks were registered, infrastructure was damaged.
The Russian occupiers struck 197 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The shelling killed two people, wounded five, and destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 510 attacks on 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, infrastructure was damaged, and there were no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and Ukrainian troops struck 13 enemy concentrations and 7 objects, including radar stations and air defense systems.
Over the past day, the enemy fired 345 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including 3 air strikes, 148 unmanned aerial vehicles, 9 rocket and 185 artillery attacks, but no civilians were injured.
Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place along the contact line, during which the enemy launched 16 missile and 31 air strikes, and fired 79 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.
87 combat engagements took place in Ukraine on Monday, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks despite active offensives by the occupiers under the cover of air power.
Over the past day, the enemy launched 53 missile and 84 air strikes, and used multiple launch rocket systems 61 times. Moreover, 53 combat engagements were registered in the frontline over the last day. The enemy conducted most attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.
Over the past day, the enemy conducted attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line with the support of aviation, but Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks and inflicted losses on Russian troops and equipment.
Over the past day, 54 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with the enemy conducting the most attacks in the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors, launching 5 missile and 50 air strikes, and using multiple rocket launchers 37 times.
Russian troops fired more than 500 times at 17 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.
During the day, the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia region more than 180 times, killing an elderly man.
The Russian army shelled 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, attacked with 67 drones, no casualties were reported.
An elderly woman died after Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region nearly 180 times.
The Russian military shelled 20 localities in Zaporizhzhia region using 27 drones and artillery, firing 144 times but causing no casualties.
Russians shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, recording 104 attacks, including artillery, rockets and drones, destroying some residential buildings and infrastructure, but causing no casualties.
Over the past day, the enemy fired 131 times at 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, with no Ukrainian troops suffering any casualties.
Russian troops conducted more than 120 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, including 37 strikes from drones.