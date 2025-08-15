$41.450.06
12:08 PM • 34937 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 35007 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 55426 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 37503 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 62217 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 35254 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 69892 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100948 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58325 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 207906 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
755mm
65 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2686 views

Over the past day, 65 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks, 5 battles are ongoing.

65 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of Friday, August 15, 65 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and 5 more battles are ongoing. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM, writes UNN.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Hirky, Novovasylivka, Maryine, Slavhorod, Seredyna-Buda, Sosnivka, Yastrubyne, Kucherivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Khodyne, Kozyne, Prokhody of Sumy Oblast; Prohres of Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire. Air strikes hit the settlements of Zhykhove, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy Oblast; Krasnyi Khutir of Chernihiv Oblast.

- the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 131 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. In total, since the beginning of the day, two combat engagements have taken place in this direction.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Yampil, Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Pereyizne, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped an enemy attack in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six assault actions near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

With so many "going" to some European country: over 100,000 Russian troops are located in the Pokrovsk direction15.08.25, 16:19 • 6764 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 24 enemy attacks, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Zaporizke, Olhivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy assault actions, and three more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers towards Prymorske, Antonivskyi Bridge, and Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions – no significant changes.

Russians lost over 900 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine15.08.25, 07:44 • 6024 views

Olga Rozgon

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Prymorsk
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk