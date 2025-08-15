65 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of Friday, August 15, 65 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and 5 more battles are ongoing. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM, writes UNN.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Hirky, Novovasylivka, Maryine, Slavhorod, Seredyna-Buda, Sosnivka, Yastrubyne, Kucherivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Khodyne, Kozyne, Prokhody of Sumy Oblast; Prohres of Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire. Air strikes hit the settlements of Zhykhove, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy Oblast; Krasnyi Khutir of Chernihiv Oblast. - the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 131 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. In total, since the beginning of the day, two combat engagements have taken place in this direction.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Yampil, Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Pereyizne, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped an enemy attack in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six assault actions near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 24 enemy attacks, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Zaporizke, Olhivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy assault actions, and three more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers towards Prymorske, Antonivskyi Bridge, and Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions – no significant changes.

