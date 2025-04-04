Russian troops are moving large amounts of equipment and troops, including assault, engineering and logistics units, in the
direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia region from occupied Mariupol.
Two women aged 63 and 77 were wounded during Russian artillery shelling of Gulyaypol in Zaporizhzhia and sent to hospital.
russian troops fired 476 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, destroying 19 residential buildings and infrastructure.
Due to Odesa's location on the Black Sea coast, it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on approach to the city.
Over the past day, Russian troops fired 221 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person.
Two elderly men were wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian artillery shelling.
Over the past day, two people were killed in Zaporizhzhya region as a result of 435 shelling by the Russian army.
Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 15 of the 35 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight across Ukraine.