We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12896 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22651 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61387 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208285 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119607 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387224 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307448 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213188 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243938 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254959 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Andriushchenko: large-scale redeployment of enemy equipment in the direction of Berdiansk spotted

Russian troops are moving large amounts of equipment and troops, including assault, engineering and logistics units, in the direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia region from occupied Mariupol.

War • March 27, 06:54 AM • 27954 views

Zaporizhzhya: Russian army shells Gulyaypole with artillery, two women wounded

Two women aged 63 and 77 were wounded during Russian artillery shelling of Gulyaypol in Zaporizhzhia and sent to hospital.

War • March 12, 04:41 PM • 37558 views

In Zaporizhzhia, russians struck 476 times at 13 localities overnight

russian troops fired 476 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, destroying 19 residential buildings and infrastructure.

War • March 10, 07:48 AM • 33723 views

"It is caused by the geographical location": Ihnat explains why it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on the approach to Odesa

Due to Odesa's location on the Black Sea coast, it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on approach to the city.

War • March 5, 09:16 AM • 24146 views

Occupants' army strikes 221 times in 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region: one killed

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 221 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person.

War • March 3, 06:21 AM • 103138 views

Two people wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy artillery shelling

Two elderly men were wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian artillery shelling.

War • February 27, 05:26 AM • 31363 views

Zaporizhzhya region suffered 435 hostile attacks, two killed

Over the past day, two people were killed in Zaporizhzhya region as a result of 435 shelling by the Russian army.

War • February 20, 06:30 AM • 30733 views

15 out of 35 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 15 of the 35 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight across Ukraine.

War • January 30, 06:31 AM • 29797 views