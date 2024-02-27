Two people wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy artillery shelling

Occupants made 259 attacks in 11 localities over the last day. Two men - 69 and 84 years old - were wounded as a result of enemy artillery shelling of Prymorske. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya regional state administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians have carried out:

six MLRS attacks on Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Prymorske

47 UAV attacks on Huliaypol, Malynivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka,

fired 10 artillery shells at Orikhiv, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

196 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Dolyna, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 20 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

