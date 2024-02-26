$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2586 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48188 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186081 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108063 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364022 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294002 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210644 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242962 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254416 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160556 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Zaporizhzhia direction: Ukrainian drones destroy 10 Russian ATVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27551 views

Ukrainian drone operators from the 1st Separate Tank Siverskaya Brigade destroyed ten Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhya sector over the past week.

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ukrainian drones destroy 10 Russian ATVs

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, drone operators from the 1st Separate Tank Siverskaya Brigade destroyed ten enemy ATVs in a week. How it happened was shown by the commander of the Tavria separate motorized armed forces unit Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, the enemy is trying to move personnel in small infantry groups not only on armored vehicles but also on high-speed ATVs.  The weather may allow this. But the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not. Thus, last week our soldiers destroyed a total of 10 enemy ATVs.

- Tarnavsky noted.

Details

Tarnavsky noted that the video captured the moment when soldiers of the 1st Separate Tank Siverska Brigade stopped an attempt by Russians to change personnel using an ATV. Thanks to the accuracy of our soldiers, the vehicle was destroyed by UAV drops.

Tanks, air defense and artillery: over 350 units of Russian military equipment destroyed by the "Army of Drones" in a week19.02.24, 15:59 • 21384 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Armed Forces of Ukraine
ZAZ Tavria
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Zaporizhzhia
