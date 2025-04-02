Drone attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to eight
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of April 2, Kharkiv was attacked by drones. According to updated information, 15 strikes were carried out on the city, injuring eight people, including children.
The number of victims as a result of the night shelling of Kharkiv by the Russians is increasing. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, as of 2:09 a.m., the number of injured has increased to eight.
According to updated information from the city's Situation Center, Kharkiv was hit by 15 drones
In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, specified that three people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of the enemy attack: a 48-year-old woman, a 9-month-old boy, and a 40-year-old woman. Another 48-year-old woman had an acute stress reaction. In addition, a whole family was among those injured in the shelling.
An entire family suffered an acute stress reaction: a 51-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy
He added that medics are providing assistance to the victims on the spot.
Let us remind you
On the night of April 2, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, causing serious destruction. One of the drones hit a residential building, causing a fire and damage to the house.
russian rostov region under drone attack: explosions heard in Taganrog01.04.25, 23:26 • 5741 view