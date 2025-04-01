russian rostov region under drone attack: explosions heard in Taganrog
Kyiv • UNN
the russian rostov region was attacked by drones, explosions were heard in taganrog. videos of a fire near a high-rise building after a drone attack have appeared online.
A drone attack has been carried out on the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.
Details
Yes, residents of the city of Taganrog report at least four explosions. and the work of air defense.
There is no official information about casualties and destruction. Preliminary Ukrainian UAVs are also flying towards Volgograd
Meanwhile, videos of drone attacks on the Rostov region have appeared online. In particular, after a drone attack in Taganrog, a fire broke out near a high-rise building.
Reminder
On March 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the night their forces destroyed 78 Ukrainian drones that tried to raid the territory of the Russian Federation. The largest number of drones was shot down in the Voronezh (32 drones) and Saratov regions (19 drones).
