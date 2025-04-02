Russia uses "vagueness" of ceasefire terms to strike Ukrainian energy sector - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is using vague ceasefire terms to strike energy infrastructure with short-range weapons. Experts believe the shelling undermines confidence in achieving a full ceasefire.
Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian energy infrastructure amid ongoing talks to end such strikes. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.
Details
According to analysts, Russia is likely using "vague" ceasefire terms to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure with shorter-range artillery, but not with long-range cruise missiles or kamikaze drones.
The ceasefire on strikes against energy infrastructure is a moratorium on long-range strikes, but it remains unclear whether the terms of the moratorium allow strikes against energy infrastructure with shorter-range missiles or rocket artillery
Experts recall that U.S., Ukrainian, and Russian officials reached some agreements on a temporary ceasefire on strikes against energy infrastructure on March 25, but do not provide details on whether the ceasefire is limited exclusively to longer-range weapons.
Russian forces are likely to continue to strengthen their positions along the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River and other frontline areas in order to shell and destroy Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the near rear areas, unless the energy infrastructure ceasefire agreement provides for provisions against such shelling
They add that Russian shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure violates the spirit of the ceasefire and U.S. President Donald Trump's intention to use the energy infrastructure truce as a confidence-building measure to achieve an overall ceasefire in the future.
"Ukrainian, Russian, and American officials have not yet formally formalized the truce or presented its exact terms," ISW concludes.
Recall
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia does not accept the US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, considering them an attempt to impose a scheme without taking into account the root causes of the conflict. Moscow says it is seriously but negatively considering American ideas.
Drone attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded has increased to eight02.04.25, 02:29 • 90845 views