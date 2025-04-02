US Senators Threaten 500% Tariffs for Countries Buying Russian Oil, Gas, and Uranium - The Hill
American senators are proposing a 500% tariff for countries that buy Russian energy and uranium if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine. This is intended to stop the aggression.
Senators from both parties in the US Congress have introduced a bill that provides for the introduction of "secondary" sanctions against Russia - in particular, a 500% duty for countries that buy Russian oil, gas and uranium, if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine. This was reported by The Hill, reports UNN.
It is noted that the initiative group included 50 Republicans and Democrats led by Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.
Sanctions against Russia include increasing tariffs for countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods. ... The dominant opinion in the United States Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and that this terrible war and Putin's aggression must stop now and be contained in the future.
They also "share President Trump's frustration with Russia for disrupting peace efforts."
In 1994, under the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine relinquished approximately 1,700 nuclear weapons with the promise of the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom that Ukraine's sovereignty would be respected in the future. This failed to deter Russian aggression.
They hope that in 2025, Trump and his team will achieve what the world has failed to achieve in the past: to finally stop Russian aggression against Ukraine and ensure the survival of a free and democratic Ukraine.
"These sanctions against Russia are ready and will receive overwhelming support from both parties and both houses if they are put to a vote in the Senate and the House of Representatives," the initiators of the new restrictions against Russia summarized.
On the eve of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia does not accept US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, considering them an attempt to impose a scheme without taking into account the root causes of the conflict. Moscow declares a serious, but negative consideration of American ideas.
