Trump is disappointed that Putin is "dragging his feet" and is eyeing aggressive sanctions - media

Trump believes that Putin is stalling negotiations and is considering tightening sanctions, including a ban on the Russian "shadow fleet" that carries illegal oil.
US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is stalling for time, and the administration is eyeing the aggressive use of sanctions, including the Russian "shadow fleet." This was reported by FoxNews journalist Jackie Heinrich, reports UNN.
A source familiar with the discussions told FOX that President Trump is disappointed in Putin and believes that Russia is "dragging out negotiations for a comprehensive ceasefire."
Heinrich noted that the application of sanctions is currently low - unofficially estimated at about "level 3 out of 10" - and banning the Russian "shadow fleet" carrying illegal oil across the Baltic Sea would be an easy target for pressure.
FOX reported that most of the fleet is already under sanctions, and 70% of Russia's illegal oil sales are carried out using their shadow fleet.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the moment has come to increase sanctions pressure from US President Donald Trump on Russia due to attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.