ISW: Russia's demands directly contradict Trump's goal of peace in Ukraine

07:36 PM • 10688 views

03:18 PM • 98361 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
ISW: Russia's demands directly contradict Trump's goal of peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128134 views

According to analysts, Russia is demanding Ukraine's complete capitulation, insisting on regime change and neutrality, which contradicts the US peace plans.

ISW: Russia's demands directly contradict Trump's goal of peace in Ukraine

High-ranking Russian officials continue to reiterate the Russian Federation's demands for the elimination of the "root causes" of the war in Ukraine as a prerequisite for a peace agreement. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts note that these demands directly contradict US President Donald Trump's goal of achieving lasting peace in Ukraine. In particular, the Kremlin has repeatedly called these root causes the alleged violation by NATO of its obligations not to expand to the east and the alleged violation by Ukraine of the rights of Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine.

The Kremlin's demands to eliminate these so-called "root causes" amount to a demand for Ukraine's complete surrender with the establishment of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine and long-term commitments to Ukrainian neutrality - the same demands that Putin made even before the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

- believe in ISW.

They also remind that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has recently intensified attempts to present the current Ukrainian government as illegitimate and unable to participate in negotiations on ending the war, trying to undermine Ukraine's role as a legitimate participant in discussions on resolving the war.

Putin and Russian diplomats have made thinly veiled demands for regime change in Ukraine through the creation of a "temporary international administration" in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN by external parties. US State Department spokeswoman Temmy Bruce said on March 31 that Trump had not assessed Russia's proposal

- the report says.

The authors summarize that Russia has so far refused to make any concessions and rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US and Ukraine.

Let's remind

On the eve of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Ryabkov said that Russia does not accept US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, considering them an attempt to impose a scheme without taking into account the root causes of the conflict. Moscow declares a serious but negative consideration of American ideas.

Russia uses "vagueness" of ceasefire terms to strike Ukrainian energy sector - ISW02.04.25, 02:49

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
United States Department of State
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
