ISW: Russia's demands directly contradict Trump's goal of peace in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
According to analysts, Russia is demanding Ukraine's complete capitulation, insisting on regime change and neutrality, which contradicts the US peace plans.
High-ranking Russian officials continue to reiterate the Russian Federation's demands for the elimination of the "root causes" of the war in Ukraine as a prerequisite for a peace agreement. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Analysts note that these demands directly contradict US President Donald Trump's goal of achieving lasting peace in Ukraine. In particular, the Kremlin has repeatedly called these root causes the alleged violation by NATO of its obligations not to expand to the east and the alleged violation by Ukraine of the rights of Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine.
The Kremlin's demands to eliminate these so-called "root causes" amount to a demand for Ukraine's complete surrender with the establishment of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine and long-term commitments to Ukrainian neutrality - the same demands that Putin made even before the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
They also remind that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has recently intensified attempts to present the current Ukrainian government as illegitimate and unable to participate in negotiations on ending the war, trying to undermine Ukraine's role as a legitimate participant in discussions on resolving the war.
Putin and Russian diplomats have made thinly veiled demands for regime change in Ukraine through the creation of a "temporary international administration" in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN by external parties. US State Department spokeswoman Temmy Bruce said on March 31 that Trump had not assessed Russia's proposal
The authors summarize that Russia has so far refused to make any concessions and rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US and Ukraine.
On the eve of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Ryabkov said that Russia does not accept US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, considering them an attempt to impose a scheme without taking into account the root causes of the conflict. Moscow declares a serious but negative consideration of American ideas.
