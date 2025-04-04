ZAZ Tavria

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 16000 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29268 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65037 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214177 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122806 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392037 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255122 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214177 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392037 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310918 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3220 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14397 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45668 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72140 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57226 views
75-90 thousand occupants are on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region - Luhova

There are 75-90 thousand Russian occupants in Zaporizhzhia region. Their number is not stable due to the constant movement of units between the frontline, in particular from Zaporizhzhia to Donetsk region.

War • August 17, 05:08 PM • 37128 views

Ukrainian defense forces destroy 5 important enemy targets and 45 units of occupants' military equipment in the Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 380 Russian occupants in the Tavriya sector, destroyed 45 pieces of military equipment, 1 ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets.

War • March 13, 12:09 PM • 21501 views

Occupants began to conduct more active operations in the direction of Novomykhailivka - Lykhova

russian occupants intensified their actions near Novomykhailivka, deploying a new tank regiment in the direction of Novopavlivka, but Ukrainian troops held their positions.

War • March 11, 10:28 AM • 51198 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in Tarnavske sector

Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 russian occupants and 65 pieces of military equipment in the Tavriya sector over the last day, including 12 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 1 multiple rocket launcher system, said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

War • March 10, 11:05 AM • 38288 views

russians are increasing the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

The russian occupation forces in Ukraine increased the pace of their operations, but failed to achieve specific operational and tactical goals, achieving only minor successes in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

War • March 8, 05:06 PM • 29487 views

Robotyne under effective fire control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Likhoviy

The village of Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region is under effective fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the few Russians who manage to penetrate the village center are sooner or later destroyed.

War • March 8, 04:05 PM • 24551 views

Lykhoviy explained why the construction of fortifications was less active last year

Ukraine is intensifying the construction of fortifications and defense lines on the frontline as it is currently conducting a defensive operation, unlike last year's counteroffensive, when such efforts were less active.

War • March 8, 03:39 PM • 22948 views

In the Tauride sector, the situation remains complicated but controlled, the enemy intensified activity near Robotyne - Tarnavske

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21 russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector, 20 in the Novopavlivka sector and 16 attacks on the Robotynskyi ledge in the Orikhiv sector, killing and wounding 389 russian occupants and eliminating 54 pieces of enemy equipment.

War • March 7, 11:59 AM • 24168 views

Fortifications constructed in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors stretch for a considerable distance - Tavria Brigade spokesman

The General Staff demonstrated an extensive system of new engineering fortifications stretching for hundreds of meters along the second line of defense in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors and consisting of dozens of strongholds connected by zigzag trenches.

War • March 6, 01:04 PM • 28152 views

Russian army suffers losses in attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotinsky ledge - Likhoviy

The Russian army suffered significant losses in its attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotic Arc in the Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine: three MLRS were destroyed, dozens of other units of the occupier's equipment. In addition, more than 400 soldiers of the Russian army were killed and wounded.

War • March 5, 12:10 PM • 26484 views

russians used chemical weapons against the Defense Forces more than a thousand times

According to the Ukrainian military, russian forces have used tear gas and other chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops more than 1,000 times.

War • March 4, 03:17 PM • 20816 views

Over fifty russian attacks repelled in Tavria sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi

In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 russian attacks, destroying 336 russian troops and 38 pieces of military equipment.

War • March 2, 01:18 PM • 26832 views

Russians are pressing absolutely along the entire strip around Avdiivka - Zhorin

Russian troops are increasing pressure along the entire front line around Avdiivka in Donetsk region, continuing their offensive operations.

War • March 1, 07:20 PM • 28279 views

Syrskyi checked the cohesion and interaction of units in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the frontline positions in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors to check the work of communications and command and control centers of the units.

War • February 29, 04:57 PM • 27629 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces stabilize defense line near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv - Tarnavsky

Ukrainian troops stabilized the defense line in the Avdiivka sector near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv. Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Robotyne.

War • February 27, 01:54 PM • 24145 views

Russian army occupies Stepove and Pivnichne and advances near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke: DeepState map

According to DeepState maps, Russian troops have occupied Stepove and Pivnichne in Donetsk region and are advancing near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke, while 79 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline and Ukrainian forces repelled most attacks in Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk.

War • February 26, 09:58 PM • 33611 views

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ukrainian drones destroy 10 Russian ATVs

Ukrainian drone operators from the 1st Separate Tank Siverskaya Brigade destroyed ten Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhya sector over the past week.

War • February 26, 03:14 PM • 27551 views

Fighting and shelling continue in several areas of the frontline, Armed Forces hold the line

The situation on the frontline remains stable in some areas, but includes fighting and hostile attacks in various sectors: russian proxies fired near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Robotyne, while Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in Bilohorivka.

War • February 18, 11:09 PM • 30207 views

russians conducted more than 70 attacks in the Tauride sector over the last day: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed almost 500 occupants

The enemy conducted 21 air strikes in the Tavria operational area yesterday, carried out 73 assault actions and fired 732 artillery rounds. Defense forces eliminated almost 500 occupants and about 200 Russian drones.

War • February 6, 10:18 AM • 22738 views