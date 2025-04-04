ZAZ Tavria

Russian army occupies Stepove and Pivnichne and advances near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke: DeepState map

According to DeepState maps, Russian troops have occupied Stepove and Pivnichne in Donetsk region and are advancing near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke, while 79 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline and Ukrainian forces repelled most attacks in Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk.