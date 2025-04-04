There are 75-90 thousand Russian occupants in Zaporizhzhia region. Their number is not stable due to the constant movement of units between the frontline, in particular from Zaporizhzhia to Donetsk region.
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 380 Russian occupants in the Tavriya sector, destroyed 45 pieces of military equipment, 1 ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets.
russian occupants intensified their actions near Novomykhailivka, deploying a new tank regiment in the direction of Novopavlivka, but Ukrainian troops held their positions.
Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 russian occupants and 65 pieces of military equipment in the Tavriya sector over the last day, including 12 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 1 multiple rocket launcher system, said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.
The russian occupation forces in Ukraine increased the pace of their operations, but failed to achieve specific operational and tactical goals, achieving only minor successes in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
The village of Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region is under effective fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the few Russians who manage to penetrate the village center are sooner or later destroyed.
Ukraine is intensifying the construction of fortifications and defense lines on the frontline as it is currently conducting a defensive operation, unlike last year's counteroffensive, when such efforts were less active.
Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21 russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector, 20 in the Novopavlivka sector and 16 attacks on the Robotynskyi ledge in the Orikhiv sector, killing and wounding 389 russian occupants and eliminating 54 pieces of enemy equipment.
The General Staff demonstrated an extensive system of new engineering fortifications stretching for hundreds of meters along the second line of defense in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors and consisting of dozens of strongholds connected by zigzag trenches.
The Russian army suffered significant losses in its attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotic Arc in the Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine: three MLRS were destroyed, dozens of other units of the occupier's equipment. In addition, more than 400 soldiers of the Russian army were killed and wounded.
According to the Ukrainian military, russian forces have used tear gas and other chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops more than 1,000 times.
In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 russian attacks, destroying 336 russian troops and 38 pieces of military equipment.
Russian troops are increasing pressure along the entire front line around Avdiivka in Donetsk region, continuing their offensive operations.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the frontline positions in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors to check the work of communications and command and control centers of the units.
Ukrainian troops stabilized the defense line in the Avdiivka sector near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv. Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Robotyne.
According to DeepState maps, Russian troops have occupied Stepove and Pivnichne in Donetsk region and are advancing near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke, while 79 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline and Ukrainian forces repelled most attacks in Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk.
Ukrainian drone operators from the 1st Separate Tank Siverskaya Brigade destroyed ten Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhya sector over the past week.
The situation on the frontline remains stable in some areas, but includes fighting and hostile attacks in various sectors: russian proxies fired near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Robotyne, while Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in Bilohorivka.
The enemy conducted 21 air strikes in the Tavria operational area yesterday, carried out 73 assault actions and fired 732 artillery rounds. Defense forces eliminated almost 500 occupants and about 200 Russian drones.