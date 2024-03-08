Lykhoviy explained why the construction of fortifications was less active last year

Last year, the construction of fortifications was less active because the Ukrainian military was conducting a counteroffensive. Currently, construction has intensified because Ukraine is on the defensive. This was stated by Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"In fact, construction is now intensifying, it is a natural process, because if people ask why it was less active or not noticeable last year, the answer is simple, because last year the war was offensive on our side, we were conducting an offensive operation, everyone wanted a counter-offensive with its results, and then sapper and engineering units were involved in offensive actions, paving the way for our infantrymen in the barriers and fortifications created by the enemy," said Lykhoviy.

He noted that the Ukrainian military is currently conducting a defensive operation, so fortification work is being carried out more actively.

"Now the initiative has changed a bit. We are now on the defensive, conducting a defensive operation, in particular in the Tavria operational area. Accordingly, we are carrying out fortification works. They started back in December and are now being carried out more actively given the enemy's capabilities and actions. There are opportunities to increase them, much has already been built," said Lykhoviy.

In addition, he said that today they have begun to actively build dragon's teeth in the Dnipro region.

Addendum

In November 2023 , the Ministry of Defense established an interagency working group to study problematic issues in the construction of military engineering and fortification structures.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reportedthat since the beginning of 2024, the government has allocated UAH 20 billion from the state budget reserve fund for the fortification and construction of defense borders.