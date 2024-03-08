Defense lines at the front are being constructed at an accelerated pace, new technical capabilities are being deployed - Ministry of Defense

Engineering works on the fortification of the defense borders are being carried out at an accelerated pace, thanks to the weather, new forces and technical capabilities. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

During the working trip, I traveled several hundred kilometers along the front line to see firsthand the pace of work on the fortification of the defense lines. (...) Objectively, engineering work on the construction of defense lines has been accelerated recently. The weather has been favorable for several weeks now. New forces and technical capabilities have been deployed. The government has allocated the necessary funds - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

He added that the defense lines are being equipped by both the military, including units of the Support Forces Command, the State Special Transport Service, and civilian worker brigades.

The Ministry of Defense reminds that the implementation of defense line construction tasks by regional military administrations is coordinated daily by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba; and every week, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal hears reports on the status of defense line construction at a separate meeting.

Recall

The General Staff has demonstrated an extensive system of new engineering fortifications stretching for hundreds of meters along the second line of defense in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya sectors, consisting of dozens of strongholds connected by zigzag trenches.