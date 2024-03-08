$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 10718 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 28773 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29424 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 181668 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168678 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169352 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216830 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248265 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154061 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371409 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Defense lines at the front are being constructed at an accelerated pace, new technical capabilities are being deployed - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25204 views

Engineering work to strengthen the defense lines is accelerating, attracting new forces and technical capabilities, thanks to favorable weather conditions and the necessary funds allocated by the government.

Defense lines at the front are being constructed at an accelerated pace, new technical capabilities are being deployed - Ministry of Defense

Engineering works on the fortification of the defense borders are being carried out at an accelerated pace, thanks to the weather, new forces and technical capabilities. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

During the working trip, I traveled several hundred kilometers along the front line to see firsthand the pace of work on the fortification of the defense lines. (...) Objectively, engineering work on the construction of defense lines has been accelerated recently. The weather has been favorable for several weeks now. New forces and technical capabilities have been deployed. The government has allocated the necessary funds

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

He added that the defense lines are being equipped by both the military, including units of the Support Forces Command, the State Special Transport Service, and civilian worker brigades.

The Ministry of Defense reminds that the implementation of defense line construction tasks by regional military administrations is coordinated daily by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba; and every week, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal hears reports on the status of defense line construction at a separate meeting.

Recall

The General Staff has demonstrated an extensive system of new engineering fortifications stretching for hundreds of meters along the second line of defense in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya sectors, consisting of dozens of strongholds connected by zigzag trenches.

