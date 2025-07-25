"They are already on their way": Syrskyi announced important news regarding air defense for Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held working talks with the Supreme Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, US Air Force General Alexus Grinkevich. He reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andriy Hnatov, and the Commander of the NATO Security Support and Training Mission (NSATU), Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard. The parties discussed the situation on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as the US and NATO plan for Ukraine to receive air defense systems, paid for by Europe, to protect Ukraine and save civilian lives.

The enemy has mobilized the maximum amount of human and material resources to implement its aggressive plans. The allies fully understand the scale and complexity of the tasks facing the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian army maintains conventional potential to defeat the enemy's offensive groups – Syrskyi stated.

He also thanked US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for the rapid supply of air defense systems.

They are already on their way! – stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing The Telegraph, reported that the first of the Patriot air defense missile systems promised by Donald Trump had already arrived in Ukraine along with missiles for it.

At the same time, Ukraine is working to ensure the delivery of ten Patriot air defense systems that will be sold by the United States. Germany has confirmed the provision of two systems, Norway - one. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.