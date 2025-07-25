"They are already on their way": Syrskyi announced important news regarding air defense for Ukraine

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 2942 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 29048 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 15525 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 18589 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 36138 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 27118 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 46115 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 48541 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 90315 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 48709 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy said what would happen if the Verkhovna Rada did not vote for the new bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 25, 07:59 AM • 10886 views
Russians have started the first talks about a leaders' meeting - ZelenskyyJuly 25, 08:57 AM • 10329 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 98309 views
Astronomer HR Director Christine Cabot, who hugged a colleague at a Coldplay concert, has resignedJuly 25, 09:57 AM • 8312 views
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the front11:50 AM • 25979 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?02:49 PM • 29049 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 36138 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 99157 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 93820 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 113704 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Lviv Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 236723 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 351556 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 431655 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 432713 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 418743 views
Actual
Su-34
Starlink
TikTok
Dassault Mirage 2000
An-178

"They are already on their way": Syrskyi announced important news regarding air defense for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed with Alexus Hrynkevych the situation at the front and the US and NATO plan for Ukraine to receive air defense systems paid for by Europe. Syrskyi thanked Trump and Rutte for the prompt delivery of air defense systems, which are already on their way.

"They are already on their way": Syrskyi announced important news regarding air defense for Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held working talks with the Supreme Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, US Air Force General Alexus Grinkevich. He reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andriy Hnatov, and the Commander of the NATO Security Support and Training Mission (NSATU), Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard. The parties discussed the situation on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as the US and NATO plan for Ukraine to receive air defense systems, paid for by Europe, to protect Ukraine and save civilian lives.

The enemy has mobilized the maximum amount of human and material resources to implement its aggressive plans. The allies fully understand the scale and complexity of the tasks facing the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian army maintains conventional potential to defeat the enemy's offensive groups

– Syrskyi stated.

He also thanked US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for the rapid supply of air defense systems.

They are already on their way!

– stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing The Telegraph, reported that the first of the Patriot air defense missile systems promised by Donald Trump had already arrived in Ukraine along with missiles for it.

At the same time, Ukraine is working to ensure the delivery of ten Patriot air defense systems that will be sold by the United States. Germany has confirmed the provision of two systems, Norway - one. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
The Daily Telegraph
Andrii Hnatov
Mark Rutte
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Norway
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Facebook
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9