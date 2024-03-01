$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20403 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 69158 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49586 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 226721 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201086 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180041 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223685 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249875 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155694 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371771 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians are pressing absolutely along the entire strip around Avdiivka - Zhorin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28279 views

Russian troops are increasing pressure along the entire front line around Avdiivka in Donetsk region, continuing their offensive operations.

Russians are pressing absolutely along the entire strip around Avdiivka - Zhorin

The Russian occupiers are now putting pressure along the entire strip around Avdiivka. This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, reports UNN.

The f***ers (Russians - ed.) are now pressing absolutely along the entire strip around Avdiivka. Of course, the enemy's tactics have changed, because you can't fight the same way in the field, in the forest and in urban areas. The nature of the actions is different, but the general strategy remains the same: a sh***load of infantry, reinforced by aviation, artillery, and equipment. 

 ," Zhorin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the brigade is constantly in combat.

For our brigade, since we were deployed to this area, not much has changed - we are constantly in combat, either repelling assaults or carrying out our own counterattacks. 

 ," noted Zhorin.

Addendum Addendum

On February 27, Zhorin reportedthat the enemy continues to carry out offensive actions near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, around the clock. The main direction where the Russians are trying to advance is the Berdychi-Orlivka line.

On March 1 , the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reportedthat the Russian military had increased the intensity of shelling in the Avdiivka sector, and were sending new reserves into the battle, so they were having some local successes. However, the Defense Forces are sometimes regaining lost ground.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
ZAZ Tavria
Donetsk
