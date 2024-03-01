Russians are pressing absolutely along the entire strip around Avdiivka - Zhorin

The Russian occupiers are now putting pressure along the entire strip around Avdiivka. This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, reports UNN.

The f***ers (Russians - ed.) are now pressing absolutely along the entire strip around Avdiivka. Of course, the enemy's tactics have changed, because you can't fight the same way in the field, in the forest and in urban areas. The nature of the actions is different, but the general strategy remains the same: a sh***load of infantry, reinforced by aviation, artillery, and equipment. ," Zhorin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the brigade is constantly in combat.

For our brigade, since we were deployed to this area, not much has changed - we are constantly in combat, either repelling assaults or carrying out our own counterattacks. ," noted Zhorin.

On February 27, Zhorin reportedthat the enemy continues to carry out offensive actions near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, around the clock. The main direction where the Russians are trying to advance is the Berdychi-Orlivka line.

On March 1 , the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reportedthat the Russian military had increased the intensity of shelling in the Avdiivka sector, and were sending new reserves into the battle, so they were having some local successes. However, the Defense Forces are sometimes regaining lost ground.