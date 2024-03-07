In the Tauride sector, the situation remains complicated but controlled, the enemy intensified activity near Robotyne - Tarnavske

The situation in the Tauride sector remains difficult but under control. The enemy has become significantly more active in the Orikhiv sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 16 russian assaults on the Robotyn salient yesterday. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN writes.

Details

The situation remains difficult but under control. In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 21 russian attacks. In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 20 times. The enemy became significantly more active in the Orikhiv sector, repelling 16 russian assaults on the Robotyn salient - Tarnavsky said.

He noted that the enemy carried out 24 air strikes, 3 missile attacks, 127 kamikaze drone strikes and 899 artillery attacks in the Tavriya sector yesterday. There were 57 combat engagements.

However, over the past day, the Defense Forces managed to destroy and wound 389 occupants, including three who were captured. The enemy's losses in equipment amounted to 54 units, not including UAVs: 3 tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers, 19 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, 1 LNG/AGS, 17 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment. 312 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

"Among the destroyed russian hardware are two 203-mm self-propelled guns 2S7 "Pion", 152-mm self-propelled howitzer 2S3 "Acacia", and another video surveillance system "Murom-M". The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed three more enemy ammunition depots," added Tarnavskyi.

Recall

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade, the Orikhivske direction is becoming "hot". russians are trying to "cut off" the Robotyn salient.