In the Tauride sector, the situation remains complicated but controlled, the enemy intensified activity near Robotyne - Tarnavske

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14485 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44164 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37050 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 198581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181089 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173447 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219480 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248870 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154683 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371527 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 8330 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 44164 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 198581 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162299 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181089 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8602 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18697 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19399 views

09:23 AM • 30142 views

09:06 AM • 38065 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In the Tauride sector, the situation remains complicated but controlled, the enemy intensified activity near Robotyne - Tarnavske

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24168 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21 russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector, 20 in the Novopavlivka sector and 16 attacks on the Robotynskyi ledge in the Orikhiv sector, killing and wounding 389 russian occupants and eliminating 54 pieces of enemy equipment.

The situation in the Tauride sector remains difficult but under control. The enemy has become significantly more active in the Orikhiv sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 16 russian assaults on the Robotyn salient yesterday. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN writes.

Details

The situation remains difficult but under control. In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 21 russian attacks. In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 20 times. The enemy became significantly more active in the Orikhiv sector, repelling 16 russian assaults on the Robotyn salient

- Tarnavsky said.

He noted that the enemy carried out 24 air strikes, 3 missile attacks, 127 kamikaze drone strikes and 899 artillery attacks in the Tavriya sector yesterday. There were 57 combat engagements.

However, over the past day, the Defense Forces managed to destroy and wound 389 occupants, including three who were captured. The enemy's losses in equipment amounted to 54 units, not including UAVs: 3 tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers, 19 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, 1 LNG/AGS, 17 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment. 312 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

"Among the destroyed russian hardware are two 203-mm self-propelled guns 2S7 "Pion", 152-mm self-propelled howitzer 2S3 "Acacia", and another video surveillance system "Murom-M". The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed three more enemy ammunition depots," added Tarnavskyi.

Recall

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade, the Orikhivske direction is becoming "hot". russians are trying to "cut off" the Robotyn salient.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
ZAZ Tavria
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
