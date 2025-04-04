Oleksandr Tarnavskyi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10599 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18495 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58443 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203087 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116934 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304308 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212810 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243732 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254853 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122687 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203087 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381910 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249849 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304308 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11265 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38433 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66682 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52664 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122121 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi

News by theme

Situation in the Tavrian sector is tense but controlled, 56 combat engagements took place over the last day - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, 56 combat engagements took place in the Tavriya sector, with enemy losses amounting to 408 personnel and 32 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

War • March 14, 08:35 AM • 29021 views

Ukrainian defense forces destroy 5 important enemy targets and 45 units of occupants' military equipment in the Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 380 Russian occupants in the Tavriya sector, destroyed 45 pieces of military equipment, 1 ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets.

War • March 13, 12:09 PM • 21501 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy russian Buk missile system in Zaporizhzhia sector - Tarnavskyi

In the Tauride sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 45 russian attacks, destroyed 47 units of russian military equipment, including 1 tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 ATGM, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21 vehicles, and eliminated 392 russian occupants.

War • March 11, 01:38 PM • 20886 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy a russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in Tarnavske sector

Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 russian occupants and 65 pieces of military equipment in the Tavriya sector over the last day, including 12 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 1 multiple rocket launcher system, said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

War • March 10, 11:05 AM • 38288 views

Situation in the Tauride sector is complicated but controlled, 45 combat engagements took place yesterday - Tarnavskyi

The situation in the Tauride sector remains difficult but controlled: 45 combat engagements took place yesterday, accounting for 2/3 of the fighting on the entire Russian-Ukrainian front.

War • March 9, 12:39 PM • 32401 views

In the Tauride sector, the situation remains complicated but controlled, the enemy intensified activity near Robotyne - Tarnavske

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21 russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector, 20 in the Novopavlivka sector and 16 attacks on the Robotynskyi ledge in the Orikhiv sector, killing and wounding 389 russian occupants and eliminating 54 pieces of enemy equipment.

War • March 7, 11:59 AM • 24168 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy enemy command post in Tavria sector and eliminate over half a thousand occupants - Tarnavskyi

In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy command post and eliminated over 500 Russian troops.

War • March 6, 12:41 PM • 28184 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold defense in the Tauride sector, destroy 5 important enemy targets - Tarnavsky

While holding the line in the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed five important enemy targets.

War • March 5, 11:18 AM • 22846 views

russians used chemical weapons against the Defense Forces more than a thousand times

According to the Ukrainian military, russian forces have used tear gas and other chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops more than 1,000 times.

War • March 4, 03:17 PM • 20816 views

No losses of frontiers, areas or positions in the Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

Ukrainian troops prevented the loss of borders, districts and positions and destroyed 4 ammunition depots, inflicting over 400 casualties on Russian troops in the Tavria sector.

War • March 4, 12:59 PM • 20165 views

Over fifty russian attacks repelled in Tavria sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi

In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 russian attacks, destroying 336 russian troops and 38 pieces of military equipment.

War • March 2, 01:18 PM • 26832 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate elite occupant assault group in Avdiivka sector

The Ukrainian military defeated an elite Russian assault group in Avdiivka using attack drones and Bradley fighting vehicles, halting the enemy's advance.

War • March 1, 07:46 PM • 27766 views

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy has some local successes, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are regaining lost ground - Tarnavsky

The Russian military intensified shelling in the Avdiivka sector, achieving some localized successes, but Ukrainian troops are sometimes regaining lost ground.

War • March 1, 10:48 AM • 37131 views

Syrskyi checked the cohesion and interaction of units in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the frontline positions in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors to check the work of communications and command and control centers of the units.

War • February 29, 04:57 PM • 27629 views

russians are trying to break through Ukrainian defense in the Avdiivka sector - Tarnavskyi

russian occupation forces concentrated their efforts in the Avdiivka sector, trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to no avail.

War • February 29, 04:06 PM • 25252 views

In the Tavria sector 561 occupants were eliminated over the last day, 11 Russians were captured - Tarnavskyi

According to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Ukrainian troops in the Tavriya sector killed over 560 Russian occupants and captured 11 people, as well as destroyed 38 pieces of equipment and 358 unmanned aerial vehicles.

War • February 28, 10:10 AM • 22550 views

Tavriya direction: Tarnavskyi shows how Ukrainian Airborne Forces burn out Russian equipment near Novomykhailivka

Over the past week, Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade destroyed 30 tanks and 104 armored vehicles of Russian troops near Novomykhailivka in the Tavria sector, as reported by the commander of the Tavria operational and tactical group Oleksandr Tarnavsky in a video.

War • February 27, 09:57 PM • 30156 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces stabilize defense line near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv - Tarnavsky

Ukrainian troops stabilized the defense line in the Avdiivka sector near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv. Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Robotyne.

War • February 27, 01:54 PM • 24145 views

"Day and night": the enemy is actively advancing near Avdiivka - Zhorin

Russians continue their offensive near Avdiivka around the clock, focusing on the Berdychiv-Orlivka line and in the area of Krasnohorivka.

War • February 27, 12:04 PM • 23138 views

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ukrainian drones destroy 10 Russian ATVs

Ukrainian drone operators from the 1st Separate Tank Siverskaya Brigade destroyed ten Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhya sector over the past week.

War • February 26, 03:14 PM • 27551 views

Ukraine strengthens defense line in Avdiivka sector - Tarnavsky

russian occupation forces have increased the number of ground assaults to a record level over the past two weeks in the Tavria sector, according to the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

War • February 26, 12:07 PM • 26055 views

In the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy lost dozens of vehicles and almost 300 people over the last day

Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 Russian troops and dozens of vehicles in the Tauride sector over the last day.

War • February 25, 11:56 AM • 23298 views

In Donetsk, the Defense Forces destroyed the russian Solntsepok, the occupiers used chemical weapons again - Tarnavskyi

Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 Russian servicemen and dozens of military equipment and weapons in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and tactical group over the last day, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.

War • February 24, 11:38 AM • 28880 views

Defense forces in the Tauride sector destroyed two important enemy targets - Tarnavske

In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed two important enemy targets and captured half a dozen occupants, inflicting over 500 casualties.

War • February 23, 09:29 AM • 29500 views
Exclusive

Likhovoy on the situation near Vuhledar: under control

Situation near Vuhledar in Donetsk region remains under control.

War • February 22, 11:52 AM • 250461 views

Tarnavskyi: Enemy is pulling up reserves in Donetsk region and actively using aviation again

The enemy is regrouping and pulling up reserves in Donetsk region after losses in Avdiivka, and is again actively using aviation.

War • February 22, 10:59 AM • 22686 views

Russian army tries to move personnel on high-speed ATVs in Orikhivske direction - Tarnavsky

Russian attempts to deploy troops on ATVs in the Orikhivske direction were unsuccessful.

War • February 21, 01:11 PM • 26409 views

Russian "military commander" who disclosed Russian losses in Avdiivka committed suicide - media

A Russian occupier and blogger who revealed information about Russia's losses of 16,000 soldiers during the storming of Avdiivka reportedly committed suicide after his associates began to persecute him.

War • February 21, 10:25 AM • 27911 views

How the Defense Forces are destroying the enemy in the Tavria direction: a video was shown at the Tavria Joint Task Force

In the Tavriya sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed up to a company of Russian marines and military equipment.

War • February 20, 12:33 PM • 25769 views

russians used chemical weapons four times in Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

The russians have almost stopped air strikes in the Tauride area, but are actively conducting artillery attacks and ground assaults with the use of chemical weapons.

War • February 20, 11:43 AM • 26481 views