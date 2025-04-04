Over the past day, 56 combat engagements took place in the Tavriya sector, with enemy losses amounting to 408 personnel and 32 pieces of weapons and military equipment.
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 380 Russian occupants in the Tavriya sector, destroyed 45 pieces of military equipment, 1 ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets.
In the Tauride sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 45 russian attacks, destroyed 47 units of russian military equipment, including 1 tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 ATGM, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21 vehicles, and eliminated 392 russian occupants.
Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 russian occupants and 65 pieces of military equipment in the Tavriya sector over the last day, including 12 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 1 multiple rocket launcher system, said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.
The situation in the Tauride sector remains difficult but controlled: 45 combat engagements took place yesterday, accounting for 2/3 of the fighting on the entire Russian-Ukrainian front.
Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21 russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector, 20 in the Novopavlivka sector and 16 attacks on the Robotynskyi ledge in the Orikhiv sector, killing and wounding 389 russian occupants and eliminating 54 pieces of enemy equipment.
In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy command post and eliminated over 500 Russian troops.
While holding the line in the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed five important enemy targets.
According to the Ukrainian military, russian forces have used tear gas and other chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops more than 1,000 times.
Ukrainian troops prevented the loss of borders, districts and positions and destroyed 4 ammunition depots, inflicting over 400 casualties on Russian troops in the Tavria sector.
In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 russian attacks, destroying 336 russian troops and 38 pieces of military equipment.
The Ukrainian military defeated an elite Russian assault group in Avdiivka using attack drones and Bradley fighting vehicles, halting the enemy's advance.
The Russian military intensified shelling in the Avdiivka sector, achieving some localized successes, but Ukrainian troops are sometimes regaining lost ground.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the frontline positions in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors to check the work of communications and command and control centers of the units.
russian occupation forces concentrated their efforts in the Avdiivka sector, trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to no avail.
According to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Ukrainian troops in the Tavriya sector killed over 560 Russian occupants and captured 11 people, as well as destroyed 38 pieces of equipment and 358 unmanned aerial vehicles.
Over the past week, Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade destroyed 30 tanks and 104 armored vehicles of Russian troops near Novomykhailivka in the Tavria sector, as reported by the commander of the Tavria operational and tactical group Oleksandr Tarnavsky in a video.
Ukrainian troops stabilized the defense line in the Avdiivka sector near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv. Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Robotyne.
Russians continue their offensive near Avdiivka around the clock, focusing on the Berdychiv-Orlivka line and in the area of Krasnohorivka.
Ukrainian drone operators from the 1st Separate Tank Siverskaya Brigade destroyed ten Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhya sector over the past week.
russian occupation forces have increased the number of ground assaults to a record level over the past two weeks in the Tavria sector, according to the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.
Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 Russian troops and dozens of vehicles in the Tauride sector over the last day.
Ukrainian troops destroyed over 300 Russian servicemen and dozens of military equipment and weapons in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and tactical group over the last day, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.
In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed two important enemy targets and captured half a dozen occupants, inflicting over 500 casualties.
Situation near Vuhledar in Donetsk region remains under control.
The enemy is regrouping and pulling up reserves in Donetsk region after losses in Avdiivka, and is again actively using aviation.
Russian attempts to deploy troops on ATVs in the Orikhivske direction were unsuccessful.
A Russian occupier and blogger who revealed information about Russia's losses of 16,000 soldiers during the storming of Avdiivka reportedly committed suicide after his associates began to persecute him.
In the Tavriya sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed up to a company of Russian marines and military equipment.
The russians have almost stopped air strikes in the Tauride area, but are actively conducting artillery attacks and ground assaults with the use of chemical weapons.