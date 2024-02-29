russians are trying to break through Ukrainian defense in the Avdiivka sector - Tarnavskyi

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 40852 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 159263 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94758 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 333019 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273231 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203899 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 238857 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253376 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159482 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372543 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 85626 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 159148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 332881 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273129 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27936 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40074 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34750 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97446 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104124 views
russians are trying to break through Ukrainian defense in the Avdiivka sector - Tarnavskyi

 25252 views

russian occupation forces concentrated their efforts in the Avdiivka sector, trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to no avail.

russians are trying to break through Ukrainian defense in the Avdiivka sector - Tarnavskyi

russian occupation forces focused their attacks in the Avdiivka sector. Over the past day, they tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in this area 25 times. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

It is noted that the Russians carried out 57 air strikes, 4 missile strikes, 89 kamikaze drone strikes, 64 assault actions and 1072 shellings (including 6 with the use of poisonous substances).

The forces of the Tavria Brigade continue to conduct a defensive operation. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts in the Avdiivka sector, where our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske yesterday 

- Tarnavsky summarized. 

It is noted that in the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces are holding back the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhayne, where a total of 38 firefights took place yesterday.

Third assault brigade drives occupants out of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region28.02.24, 20:51 • 30881 view

In particular, the enemy was unsuccessful in Krasnohorivka, which was liberated by the efforts of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Here alone, Russian losses in killed and wounded amounted to about 100 people.

The brigadier general also spoke about the results of the work of the Defense Forces eliminating the occupiers. Thus, the total enemy losses in manpower across the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center amounted to 431 people per day.

The enemy is being destroyed by hundreds, but they are pulling up reserves - Yevlash29.02.24, 13:34 • 22934 views

The Russians also lost 10 tanks, 22 armored personnel carriers, 7 artillery systems, and 7 vehicles. 

339 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. 1 area of enemy personnel concentration was destroyed. Four occupants were captured

- Tarnavsky summarized. 

Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that Russian troops in the Bakhmut sector are trying to capture two settlements - Ivanivske and Bohdanivka. It is noted that fighting is already taking place within Bohdanivka. 

