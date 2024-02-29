russians are trying to break through Ukrainian defense in the Avdiivka sector - Tarnavskyi

russian occupation forces focused their attacks in the Avdiivka sector. Over the past day, they tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in this area 25 times. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians carried out 57 air strikes, 4 missile strikes, 89 kamikaze drone strikes, 64 assault actions and 1072 shellings (including 6 with the use of poisonous substances).

The forces of the Tavria Brigade continue to conduct a defensive operation. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts in the Avdiivka sector, where our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske yesterday - Tarnavsky summarized.

It is noted that in the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces are holding back the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhayne, where a total of 38 firefights took place yesterday.

Third assault brigade drives occupants out of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region

In particular, the enemy was unsuccessful in Krasnohorivka, which was liberated by the efforts of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Here alone, Russian losses in killed and wounded amounted to about 100 people.

Addendum

The brigadier general also spoke about the results of the work of the Defense Forces eliminating the occupiers. Thus, the total enemy losses in manpower across the entire operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center amounted to 431 people per day.

The enemy is being destroyed by hundreds, but they are pulling up reserves - Yevlash

The Russians also lost 10 tanks, 22 armored personnel carriers, 7 artillery systems, and 7 vehicles.

339 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. 1 area of enemy personnel concentration was destroyed. Four occupants were captured - Tarnavsky summarized.

Recall

Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that Russian troops in the Bakhmut sector are trying to capture two settlements - Ivanivske and Bohdanivka. It is noted that fighting is already taking place within Bohdanivka.