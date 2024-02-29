$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43104 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169569 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99893 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345534 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281674 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240723 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253825 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159969 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372661 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The enemy is being destroyed by hundreds, but they are pulling up reserves - Yevlash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22934 views

Defense forces are killing hundreds of Russian invaders every day, but their grouping remains roughly constant as the enemy pulls up reserves.

The enemy is being destroyed by hundreds, but they are pulling up reserves - Yevlash

Defense forces are killing Russian occupants by the hundreds every day, but the enemy is pulling up reserves, so their grouping remains stable, said Ilya Yevlash, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

It (the enemy group - ed.) remains stable, but stable in what sense... Every day we destroy hundreds of occupants, dozens of weapons and equipment, but they are pulling up everything to replace what they lost earlier, and so, in principle, if you look at it that way, there may not be much loss in a month, sometimes even they lose somewhere... But when, for example, they have more than 500 tanks in the area, a reduction of 10 units (and this is despite the fact that enemy losses are inflicted every day), of course, does not play a very significant role. They continue to pull up their equipment from the reserves, let's say, from storage warehouses, and to replace the previously lost ones, they continue to strengthen their assault groups

- said Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia penitentiary institution.

Now the Russians have a new "trick" - they use light vehicles - buggies - to cross the swamps and deliver their personnel "quite quickly." "Of course we detect them, of course we cover them with artillery, but we need more ammunition..." - Yevlash said.

Russian Federation deploys larger troops in some places in Avdiivka sector, situation remains difficult - spokesman29.02.24, 12:40 • 23923 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Avdiivka
