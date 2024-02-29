$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 40523 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 157615 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93944 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 330993 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271885 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203457 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 238574 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253298 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159403 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372527 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian Federation deploys larger troops in some places in Avdiivka sector, situation remains difficult - spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23923 views

Over the past day, Russian troops increased the number of attacks in the Avdiivka sector to 25, and the situation remains difficult.

Russian Federation deploys larger troops in some places in Avdiivka sector, situation remains difficult - spokesman

Russian troops are deploying more forces in the Avdiivka sector, attacking 25 times over the past day, the situation remains difficult, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria military unit, on Thursday, UNN reports.

The situation remains complicated in the Avdiivka sector, where Russians are concentrating their biggest attack efforts. The enemy conducted these 25 attacks yesterday in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske. At the same time, the partial success that the enemy sometimes has in this area is due to the fact that Russian troops are pulling up reserves, deploying larger forces

- said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces.

He added that in addition to motorized rifle brigades, "five of which are deployed in the Avdiivka sector at once," the Russians are also sending special forces units to the area. "And the enemy is attacking there not just with small assault groups, but with units of at least a company size, or even up to a battalion," Lykhoviy said.

"This offensive is not a one-step offensive, it is not a column offensive... but it looks like such waves, and in each of these waves their number is in the platoon area," he added. 

The situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors: Syrskyi visited the combat zone and made a number of decisions

