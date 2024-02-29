Russian Federation deploys larger troops in some places in Avdiivka sector, situation remains difficult - spokesman

Russian troops are deploying more forces in the Avdiivka sector, attacking 25 times over the past day, the situation remains difficult, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria military unit, on Thursday, UNN reports.

The situation remains complicated in the Avdiivka sector, where Russians are concentrating their biggest attack efforts. The enemy conducted these 25 attacks yesterday in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske. At the same time, the partial success that the enemy sometimes has in this area is due to the fact that Russian troops are pulling up reserves, deploying larger forces - said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces.

He added that in addition to motorized rifle brigades, "five of which are deployed in the Avdiivka sector at once," the Russians are also sending special forces units to the area. "And the enemy is attacking there not just with small assault groups, but with units of at least a company size, or even up to a battalion," Lykhoviy said.

"This offensive is not a one-step offensive, it is not a column offensive... but it looks like such waves, and in each of these waves their number is in the platoon area," he added.

