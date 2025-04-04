The Orlivka ferry crossing point resumed operations after Russia attacked the port and border infrastructure of Odesa region.
The enemy attacked port and border infrastructure in Odesa region. Two truck drivers were wounded, and the Orlivka checkpoint temporarily suspended operations due to the shelling.
At the Orlivka checkpoint, crossing operations have been temporarily suspended until 11:00 a. m. due to a nighttime enemy attack. Measures are being taken to stabilize the operation, and the resumption of operations will be announced later.
Customs officers at the Orlivka checkpoint found and temporarily seized more than 22 tons of Russian-made auto parts that were hidden in a truck that arrived from China via Romania and was intended for delivery to a Ukrainian company.
Bus passengers traveling across the border with Romania will be able to cross the border on time without queues, as carriers will be able to choose the time of border crossing for the bus at four border crossings starting May 11.
Chasiv Yar remains under Ukrainian control, despite intense fighting and enemy attempts to break through to the town. Ukrainian forces have achieved some tactical success in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.
More than 100 settlements came under enemy fire, 49 combat engagements were recorded, and Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 40 Russian attacks, including attempts to break through the defense near Novopavlivka and Bakhmut.
Enemy forces in the combat zone advanced in Pervomaiske.
DeepState reported that the enemy advanced in Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, and updated the map of hostilities, specifying the area of Orlivka and Krynka in Kherson region.
Fighting continues in the Avdiivka sector, particularly in the area of Berdychiv, where russian troops are trying to take new positions.
The Russian offensive near Avdiivka has slowed down in recent weeks, likely due to significant Russian losses.
russian troops reportedly advanced in Orlivka and near Verbove. Fighting also continues near Robotyne, Verbove and Gorky.
There were 78 combat engagements on the frontline, and Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in various parts of the frontline.
Over the last day, 76 combat engagements took place on the frontline, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks in various sectors, including in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhivsk and Kherson sectors.
After the capture of Avdiivka, the intensity of russia's ground attacks decreased, but it is gradually regaining strength and increasing the intensity of assaults in certain areas.
russian troops advanced in Novomykhailivka, Orlivka, Pervomayske and east of Ternove.
Over the past day, 70 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front, with Russians attacking in seven directions, while Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivske area alone.
Russian occupants intensified their offensive in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 22 attacks over the last day, and a total of 78 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Tuesday.
Over the past 24 hours, 64 combat engagements took place, and Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 15 of the 25 Russian Shahid drones that attacked at night.
Over the past day, 73 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 5 missile and 95 air strikes, and fired 136 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple rocket launchers.
Over the past day, 63 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, and fired 113 times at Ukrainian positions and settlements from multiple rocket launchers, according to the morning report of the General Staff.
Ukrainian troops repelled 74 enemy attacks along the entire frontline, including 18 in the Novopavlivka and 14 in the Avdiivka sectors, while Russian proxies launched 7 missile attacks, 67 air strikes and fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems.
The Russian army continues its "meaty" assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River, despite the lack of resources, suffering heavy losses in the Krynky area, shelling settlements on the left bank with artillery and drones.
According to reports, the Defense Forces pushed back russian troops north of Maryinka, but enemy forces advanced south of Orlivka. In addition, the contact line was being refined in other areas, such as Robotyne, Pervomaisk and Novomykhailivka.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 86 combat engagements, 4 missile attacks, 106 air strikes and 154 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems by russian troops over the past day.
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled over 70 attacks by Russian troops along the contact line.
In the Novopavlivka sector, enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian troops' defenses were repelled 27 times. There were 68 combat engagements over the last day.
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to expand and hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, killing 69 Russian occupants and repelling an assault attack the day before.
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 71 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline as Russia continued to advance.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that he had sent groups of specialists to certain brigades on the eastern front that have problems with personnel training and is forced to make personnel decisions in some cases regarding commanders.