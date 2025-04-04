$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15366 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Orlovka

News by theme

Orlivka ferry crossing point in Odesa region resumes operation after Russian attack

The Orlivka ferry crossing point resumed operations after Russia attacked the port and border infrastructure of Odesa region.

Society • October 2, 08:53 AM • 15756 views

Enemy attacks port and border infrastructure with drones in Odesa region: two drivers wounded, one a foreigner

The enemy attacked port and border infrastructure in Odesa region. Two truck drivers were wounded, and the Orlivka checkpoint temporarily suspended operations due to the shelling.

War • October 2, 06:32 AM • 18965 views

Orlivka checkpoint in Odesa region suspends operations after night attack by Russia

At the Orlivka checkpoint, crossing operations have been temporarily suspended until 11:00 a. m. due to a nighttime enemy attack. Measures are being taken to stabilize the operation, and the resumption of operations will be announced later.

War • October 2, 05:43 AM • 25960 views

Customs officers prevented import of Russian-made auto parts to Ukraine

Customs officers at the Orlivka checkpoint found and temporarily seized more than 22 tons of Russian-made auto parts that were hidden in a truck that arrived from China via Romania and was intended for delivery to a Ukrainian company.

Crimes and emergencies • July 15, 04:37 PM • 20524 views

Bus passengers to Romania are promised to cross the border without queues: a new service is being introduced

Bus passengers traveling across the border with Romania will be able to cross the border on time without queues, as carriers will be able to choose the time of border crossing for the bus at four border crossings starting May 11.

Society • May 10, 10:33 AM • 33945 views

Syrsky: Chasiv Yar remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement failed

Chasiv Yar remains under Ukrainian control, despite intense fighting and enemy attempts to break through to the town. Ukrainian forces have achieved some tactical success in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

War • April 6, 08:13 AM • 33199 views

Over 100 settlements under occupants' fire, 49 combat engagements registered - General Staff

More than 100 settlements came under enemy fire, 49 combat engagements were recorded, and Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 40 Russian attacks, including attempts to break through the defense near Novopavlivka and Bakhmut.

War • March 31, 05:40 PM • 91502 views

russian troops advance in Pervomaisk - DeepState

Enemy forces in the combat zone advanced in Pervomaiske.

War • March 29, 10:43 PM • 44110 views

We know where the enemy has advanced: DeepState has updated the map

DeepState reported that the enemy advanced in Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, and updated the map of hostilities, specifying the area of Orlivka and Krynka in Kherson region.

War • March 29, 02:40 AM • 49339 views

Fighting in the Avdiivka sector: russian troops are trying to seize new positions - DeepState

Fighting continues in the Avdiivka sector, particularly in the area of Berdychiv, where russian troops are trying to take new positions.

War • March 24, 12:55 AM • 141103 views

British intelligence: Russian offensive near Avdiivka has slowed down

The Russian offensive near Avdiivka has slowed down in recent weeks, likely due to significant Russian losses.

War • March 21, 09:48 AM • 23692 views

russians advance in Orlivka and near Verbove - DeepState

russian troops reportedly advanced in Orlivka and near Verbove. Fighting also continues near Robotyne, Verbove and Gorky.

War • March 17, 10:39 PM • 37409 views

Over the last day 78 combat engagements took place - General Staff

There were 78 combat engagements on the frontline, and Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in various parts of the frontline.

War • March 16, 05:45 AM • 101001 views

General Staff: 76 combat engagements took place in the frontline

Over the last day, 76 combat engagements took place on the frontline, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks in various sectors, including in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhivsk and Kherson sectors.

War • March 15, 05:16 AM • 34240 views

British intelligence: russia is trying to advance at Avdiivka and Maryinka directions

After the capture of Avdiivka, the intensity of russia's ground attacks decreased, but it is gradually regaining strength and increasing the intensity of assaults in certain areas.

War • March 14, 09:33 AM • 33826 views

Occupants advance in Novomykhailivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske and east of Terny - DeepState

russian troops advanced in Novomykhailivka, Orlivka, Pervomayske and east of Ternove.

War • March 13, 11:29 PM • 28555 views

Russians are advancing in seven directions, operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult - General Staff

Over the past day, 70 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front, with Russians attacking in seven directions, while Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivske area alone.

War • March 13, 06:47 PM • 53500 views

General Staff: Russians intensify offensive in Avdiivka sector

Russian occupants intensified their offensive in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 22 attacks over the last day, and a total of 78 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Tuesday.

War • March 12, 07:18 PM • 32284 views

Air Defense Forces shoot down 15 out of 25 drones at night - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 64 combat engagements took place, and Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 15 of the 25 Russian Shahid drones that attacked at night.

War • March 11, 05:10 AM • 31274 views

Ukrainian General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the past day, 73 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 5 missile and 95 air strikes, and fired 136 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple rocket launchers.

War • March 10, 06:15 AM • 37954 views

63 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 63 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, and fired 113 times at Ukrainian positions and settlements from multiple rocket launchers, according to the morning report of the General Staff.

War • March 9, 05:53 AM • 34605 views

General Staff: 74 combat engagements on the Ukrainian frontline over the day, Ukrainian troops hold defense in key areas

Ukrainian troops repelled 74 enemy attacks along the entire frontline, including 18 in the Novopavlivka and 14 in the Avdiivka sectors, while Russian proxies launched 7 missile attacks, 67 air strikes and fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • March 8, 06:02 PM • 39609 views

Occupants continue "meat" assaults, so they suffer - Humeniuk

The Russian army continues its "meaty" assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River, despite the lack of resources, suffering heavy losses in the Krynky area, shelling settlements on the left bank with artillery and drones.

War • March 7, 08:42 AM • 25344 views

russian troops thrown back near Maryinka, but enemy advances south of Orlivka - DeepState

According to reports, the Defense Forces pushed back russian troops north of Maryinka, but enemy forces advanced south of Orlivka. In addition, the contact line was being refined in other areas, such as Robotyne, Pervomaisk and Novomykhailivka.

War • March 7, 12:20 AM • 35057 views

russia launched 4 missile strikes, 106 air attacks, 154 salvo attacks over the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 86 combat engagements, 4 missile attacks, 106 air strikes and 154 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems by russian troops over the past day.

War • March 6, 05:19 AM • 34591 views

Ukrainian General Staff: 78 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled over 70 attacks by Russian troops along the contact line.

War • March 4, 05:26 AM • 34561 views

The enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense 27 times in the Novopavlivka sector: situation at the front

In the Novopavlivka sector, enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian troops' defenses were repelled 27 times. There were 68 combat engagements over the last day.

War • March 3, 05:26 PM • 41662 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to expand bridgehead on the left bank of Kherson region - OK "Pivden"

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to expand and hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, killing 69 Russian occupants and repelling an assault attack the day before.

War • March 3, 12:21 PM • 32888 views

71 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 71 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline as Russia continued to advance.

War • March 3, 05:00 AM • 38475 views

Syrskyi announces personnel decisions regarding commanders on the eastern front

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that he had sent groups of specialists to certain brigades on the eastern front that have problems with personnel training and is forced to make personnel decisions in some cases regarding commanders.

War • March 2, 07:34 AM • 34662 views