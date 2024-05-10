Bus passengers to Romania are promised to cross the border without queues: a new service is being introduced

Passengers of buses traveling across the border with Romania will be able to cross the border on time without queues - carriers will be able to choose the time, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Passengers of buses traveling across the border with Romania will be able to cross the border on time without queues. For this purpose, international carriers will be able to choose the time of border crossing for the bus within the Queue service - the ministry said.

Details

Starting May 10, the service of registering for a specific time of border crossing according to the traffic schedule will be available at four border crossing points with Romania. Namely: "Dyakove - Halmeu, Krasnoyilsk - Vicovu de Sus, Dyakivtsi - Rakovets, Orlivka - Isaccea.

Registration for the new type of queue, called "On schedule" for the specified checkpoints, starts on May 10 at 12:00. The buses will start moving according to the new schedule on May 11 at 12:00.

We are talking about both regular and irregular routes.

It is noted that currently buses will cross the border on time at 15 checkpoints out of 29

Addendum

Since April 25, the possibility to choose the time of border crossing has been available at 10 checkpoints with Moldova. In addition, there are no queues at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point with Poland. In total, over 73 thousand buses have crossed the border by online appointment since the launch of the service.