Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to expand bridgehead on the left bank of Kherson region - OK "Pivden"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to expand and hold the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region. The defense forces managed to kill 69 occupants and repel an assault attack over the past day, the Operational Command "South" reports , UNN reports.

Details

Counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces. However, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, he managed to make one assault attack without the support of armored vehicles. Having suffered irreversible and sanitary losses of more than 40 attackers, it retreated to its original positions. Our soldiers continue to expand and hold the bridgehead. - the statement said.

It is noted that the occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, and continue the systematic use of a large number of attack drones.

In addition, the Defense Forces managed to destroy 69 occupants, 8 guns, including 2 Msta howitzers, 4 mortars, 18 vehicles, 1 boat and 2 generators over the past day.

The defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. An enemy dugout and a field supply point were destroyed. - added to OK South.

There are 4 enemy small craft on combat duty, 3 in the Black Sea and 1 in the Sea of Azov. The missile launchers did not leave their basing points.

Recall

In the Avdiivka sector, the operational situation is stabilizing within the localities of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy within these settlements.