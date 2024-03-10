$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25470 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 91021 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60719 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 252552 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218679 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186237 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227645 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250829 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156756 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371979 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32554 views

Ukrainian General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37954 views

Over the past day, 73 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 5 missile and 95 air strikes, and fired 136 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the past day, 73 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 95 air strikes, fired 136 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the separate military unit "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the vicinity of Terny and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade, in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops more than 30 times.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, 8 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas east of Levadne, Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson and Kherson sectors, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

