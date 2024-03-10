Ukrainian General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the past day, 73 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 95 air strikes, fired 136 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the separate military unit "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the vicinity of Terny and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade, in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops more than 30 times.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, 8 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas east of Levadne, Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson and Kherson sectors, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions.

