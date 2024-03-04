Ukrainian General Staff: 78 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the last day, 78 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 50 air strikes, fired 112 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit on the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabayivka, Kharkiv region, unsuccessfully trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Terny and Verkhnekamianske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops more than 30 times.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions. The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 7 strikes against the enemy - General Staff