Ukrainian aviation carried out 7 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on March 4, UNN reports .

It is noted that our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation shoots down enemy Su-34 and conducts 8 air strikes on the enemy - General Staff