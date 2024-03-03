$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 90750 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60593 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 252244 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218467 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186170 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227598 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250820 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156744 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371978 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation shoots down enemy Su-34 and conducts 8 air strikes on the enemy - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 38399 views

The General Staff reported that over the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck eight locations where Russian troops were concentrated, shot down a Su-34 fighter-bomber, and destroyed an artillery unit.

Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation shoots down enemy Su-34 and conducts 8 air strikes on the enemy - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Missile troops destroyed 1 enemy artillery unit.

russians are trying to break through the defense at Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff02.03.24, 20:05 • 34907 views

War
Su-34
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
