Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation shoots down enemy Su-34 and conducts 8 air strikes on the enemy - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Missile troops destroyed 1 enemy artillery unit.

russians are trying to break through the defense at Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff