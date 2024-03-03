Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation shoots down enemy Su-34 and conducts 8 air strikes on the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff reported that over the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck eight locations where Russian troops were concentrated, shot down a Su-34 fighter-bomber, and destroyed an artillery unit.
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that over the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.
Missile troops destroyed 1 enemy artillery unit.
