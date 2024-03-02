russians are trying to break through the defense at Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Within days, 70 combat engagements with Russian occupation forces took place along the entire front line. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 48 air strikes, fired 60 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged - the General Staff summarized.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched an air strike near the village of Svesa, Sumy region. More than 30 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Kliusy in Chernihiv region; Bachivsk, Velyka Berizka, Pokrovka, Basivka, Pavlivka in Sumy region; Mala Vovcha, Basove, Vovchansk, Staritsa, Udy in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions 4 times near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region. The enemy launched air strikes near Berestove, Kharkiv region.

More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Berestove, and Pishchane in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector , our troops repelled 7 enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Artillery and mortar shelling affected about 15 localities, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

The enemy launched an air strike near the village of Pivnichne in Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Vasyukivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

The enemy conducted an air strike near the town of New York in Donetsk region. About 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kostyantynivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Orlivka, Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Heorhiivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne and Bohoyavlenka in Donetsk region.

More than 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Blahodatne in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy conducted 1 unsuccessful attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, Verbove, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region.

About 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Rivne, and Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

Nand Kherson direction, in the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy made 1 unsuccessful attempt to assault near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 25 settlements, including Kachkarivka, Lviv, Kherson, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Inzhenerne and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian defense aviation struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the evening. Missile troops destroyed 1 enemy artillery unit - summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

