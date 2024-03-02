russians are trying to break through the defense at Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20469 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 69382 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49699 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 226982 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201262 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180106 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223719 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249882 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155705 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371774 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22055 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 69382 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 226982 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 183010 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201262 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22308 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22728 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44726 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52359 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians are trying to break through the defense at Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34907 views

Ukrainian troops repel numerous russian attacks along the entire frontline and conduct air strikes on enemy positions.

russians are trying to break through the defense at Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Within  days, 70 combat engagements with Russian occupation forces took place along the entire front line. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 48 air strikes, fired 60 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged 

- the General Staff summarized.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attack near Tabaivka, russian troops enter Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka - DeepState02.03.24, 01:20 • 35027 views

On the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched an air strike near the village of Svesa, Sumy region. More than 30 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Kliusy in Chernihiv region; Bachivsk, Velyka Berizka, Pokrovka, Basivka, Pavlivka in Sumy region; Mala Vovcha, Basove, Vovchansk, Staritsa, Udy in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions 4 times near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region. The enemy launched air strikes near Berestove, Kharkiv region.

Russians are pressing absolutely along the entire strip around Avdiivka - Zhorin01.03.24, 21:20 • 28279 views

More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Berestove, and Pishchane in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector , our troops repelled 7 enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Artillery and mortar shelling affected about 15 localities, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

The enemy launched an air strike near the village of Pivnichne in Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Vasyukivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Over fifty russian attacks repelled in Tavria sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi02.03.24, 15:18 • 26832 views

The enemy conducted an air strike near the town of New York in Donetsk region. About 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kostyantynivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Orlivka, Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Heorhiivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne and Bohoyavlenka in Donetsk region.

More than 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Blahodatne in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

russians have deployed almost 100,000 troops and several thousand vehicles to the Liman-Kupyansk direction - Yevlash01.03.24, 16:52 • 25708 views

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy conducted 1 unsuccessful attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, Verbove, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region.

About 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Rivne, and Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

Nand Kherson direction, in the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy made 1 unsuccessful attempt to assault near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 25 settlements, including Kachkarivka, Lviv, Kherson, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Inzhenerne and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down another russian Su-34 in the east02.03.24, 18:52 • 34319 views

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian defense aviation struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the evening. Missile troops destroyed 1 enemy artillery unit

- summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyy has all the authority to make any personnel changes in the army and expects a report from him with proposals for further changes.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14