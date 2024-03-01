$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20798 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 70866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 228753 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202483 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180537 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224000 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249941 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155777 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371786 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians have deployed almost 100,000 troops and several thousand vehicles to the Liman-Kupyansk direction - Yevlash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25708 views

According to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, there are more than 122,000 russian troops, of which almost 100,000 are in the Liman and Kupyansk directions, as well as more than 4,000 pieces of military equipment.

russians have deployed almost 100,000 troops and several thousand vehicles to the Liman-Kupyansk direction - Yevlash

There are more than a hundred thousand russian occupants in the Liman and Kupyansk directions, with several thousand more russian military vehicles. This was stated by Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, on Suspilne.Spilnist .

Details 

According to him, there are about 122 thousand occupants along the line of responsibility of the Khortytsia strategic group.

If we concentrate the Liman and Kupyansk directions, we get almost 100 thousand (russian military - ed.). There is also the Siverskyi direction, where another 23 thousand occupants are held. (...) In addition, they hold a fairly large number of tanks of various modifications, different types. 

- Evlash summarized.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy has some local successes, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are regaining lost ground - Tarnavsky01.03.24, 12:48 • 37131 view

According to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit, russians are keeping a large amount of equipment in the area:

  • 1034 combat vehicles;
  • two thousand armored combat vehicles;
  • 415 multiple launch rocket systems;
  • 1096 barrel artillery systems

At the same time, Yevlash assured that in the near future the russian occupation forces will not be able to conduct major offensive operations. 

The weather is on our side. It is difficult for the russians to move on our soil, namely alumina, which is common in Donetsk region. Heavy vehicles get stuck and are a convenient target for our artillery and tank systems. We can use this time to train our reserves and replace soldiers at the front

- The spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops is sure .

Recall

Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said that several defensive rings with minefields, engineering barriers and fortified positions have been built near Chasovyi Yar to slow down the russian advance in the area.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Suspilne
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk
Kupyansk
