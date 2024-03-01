russians have deployed almost 100,000 troops and several thousand vehicles to the Liman-Kupyansk direction - Yevlash

There are more than a hundred thousand russian occupants in the Liman and Kupyansk directions, with several thousand more russian military vehicles. This was stated by Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, on Suspilne.Spilnist .

Details

According to him, there are about 122 thousand occupants along the line of responsibility of the Khortytsia strategic group.

If we concentrate the Liman and Kupyansk directions, we get almost 100 thousand (russian military - ed.). There is also the Siverskyi direction, where another 23 thousand occupants are held. (...) In addition, they hold a fairly large number of tanks of various modifications, different types. - Evlash summarized.

According to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit, russians are keeping a large amount of equipment in the area:

1034 combat vehicles;

two thousand armored combat vehicles;

415 multiple launch rocket systems;

1096 barrel artillery systems

At the same time, Yevlash assured that in the near future the russian occupation forces will not be able to conduct major offensive operations.

The weather is on our side. It is difficult for the russians to move on our soil, namely alumina, which is common in Donetsk region. Heavy vehicles get stuck and are a convenient target for our artillery and tank systems. We can use this time to train our reserves and replace soldiers at the front - The spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops is sure .

Recall

Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said that several defensive rings with minefields, engineering barriers and fortified positions have been built near Chasovyi Yar to slow down the russian advance in the area.