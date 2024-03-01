In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy has some local successes, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are regaining lost ground - Tarnavsky

The Russian military has increased the intensity of shelling in the Avdiivka sector, throwing new reserves into the battle, and therefore has had some local successes. However, the Defense Forces are sometimes regaining lost ground. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy is increasing the intensity of artillery shelling, has a significant advantage in ammunition, is increasing the number of assault groups - up to a battalion tactical group, and is deploying new reserves, thus having some local successes - Tarnavsky wrote on social media.

However, he noted that the operational situation is dynamic. "The defense forces continue to conduct a defensive operation, in some places restore lost positions, set up additional positions of units, firing positions, observation posts," Tarnavsky said.

According to him, over the last day our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector, 30 attacks in the Novopavlivka sector and 1 attack in the Orikhivsk sector.

In total, over the past day, the Russians carried out 36 air strikes in the Tavria operational area, engaged in 56 combat engagements, 1074 attacks and 118 kamikaze drone strikes.

The enemy's total losses in manpower, killed and wounded, amounted to 319 people, in weapons and military equipment - 5 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 11 vehicles, 2 air defense systems, 3 units of special equipment.

278,278 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. Among other things, an enemy dugout was destroyed, Tarnavsky said.

On February 29, Oleksandr Tarnavsky reported that the Russian occupation forces had concentrated their efforts in the Avdiivka sector.