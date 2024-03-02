Over fifty russian attacks repelled in Tavria sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17665 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57681 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43783 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213499 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191808 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176968 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221763 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249394 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155216 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57754 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 213572 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191852 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11689 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20636 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45598 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Over fifty russian attacks repelled in Tavria sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26832 views

In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 russian attacks, destroying 336 russian troops and 38 pieces of military equipment.

Over fifty russian attacks repelled in Tavria sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, March 1, the Defense Forces in the Tauride sector repelled more than fifty russian attacks. This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are holding back enemy attacks and conducting active operations in certain areas.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 22 air strikes, 1 missile strike, 53 combat engagements, 1157 attacks and 130 kamikaze drone strikes in the Tavria operational area

- Tarnavsky summarized.

Syrskyi announces personnel decisions regarding commanders on the eastern front02.03.24, 09:34 • 34662 views

In addition, Ukrainian troops eliminated 336 occupants and 38 units of Russian military equipment yesterday.

In particular, these are 4 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers, 6 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, 4 air defense systems, 10 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. 258 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 3 ammunition depots and 2 other important russian facilities.

- said the brigadier general. 

They also managed to capture 10 soldiers of the Russian army. 

Recall

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin said that Russian troops are increasing pressure along the entire front line around Avdiivka in Donetsk region, continuing offensive operations.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
ZAZ Tavria
Crimea
Donetsk
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90