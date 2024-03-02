Over fifty russian attacks repelled in Tavria sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi
Kyiv • UNN
In the Tauride sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 russian attacks, destroying 336 russian troops and 38 pieces of military equipment.
Over the past day, March 1, the Defense Forces in the Tauride sector repelled more than fifty russian attacks. This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, Ukrainian defenders are holding back enemy attacks and conducting active operations in certain areas.
Over the past day, the enemy carried out 22 air strikes, 1 missile strike, 53 combat engagements, 1157 attacks and 130 kamikaze drone strikes in the Tavria operational area
In addition, Ukrainian troops eliminated 336 occupants and 38 units of Russian military equipment yesterday.
In particular, these are 4 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers, 6 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, 4 air defense systems, 10 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. 258 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 3 ammunition depots and 2 other important russian facilities.
They also managed to capture 10 soldiers of the Russian army.
Recall
Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin said that Russian troops are increasing pressure along the entire front line around Avdiivka in Donetsk region, continuing offensive operations.