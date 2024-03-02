Syrskyi announces personnel decisions regarding commanders on the eastern front

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that on the eastern front, groups of specialists have been sent to certain brigades with problems with staff training to share their experience. In some cases, when the commander does not know the situation, and the actions and commands directly threaten the lives and health of his subordinates, Syrsky noted that he is forced to make personnel decisions, UNN reports.

I continue to work on the Eastern Front. Over the course of three days, it has become quite clear why, given the same manning levels, weapons and military equipment, some brigades manage to deter enemy attacks and hold their positions, while others do not. First and foremost, it depends on the brigade commander, his level of training, experience, ability to make adequate and balanced decisions, and understanding of the full extent of responsibility for the fulfillment of tasks and for the lives and health of his subordinates - Syrskyi wrote.

He noted that the level of training and coordination of the brigade headquarters, through which the commander exercises his authority, is of great importance.

Therefore, I have sent teams of specialists to certain brigades where there are problems with staff training to share their experience and provide assistance. After hearing from brigade commanders and their deputies, all the necessary decisions were made to provide reserves, ammunition, UAVs and other equipment. In some cases, when the commander does not know the situation, and his actions and commands directly threaten the lives and health of his subordinates, I have to make personnel decisions - Syrskyi said.

In general, Syrskyi praised the actions of the 54th Brigade, which destroyed two columns of enemy armored vehicles with accurate artillery fire combined with skillful mining, the resilience and courage of the 25th Brigade and 47th Brigade in the battles for Orlivka and Berdychi, and the determination and courage of the 79th Brigade soldiers in repelling enemy attacks near Novomykhailivka.

"I note as positive the replacement of one brigade at the front line after two years of continuous fighting and its relocation to the rear to restore combat capability. Thus, the situation at the front remains difficult but under control," wrote Syrskyi.

