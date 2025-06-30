How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting

Searching for housing can result in a loss of money if you do not check the owner, documents, and apartment history. You should especially be wary if you are rushed, asked for an advance payment even before viewing, or refused to sign a contract. UNN spoke with real estate expert Vyacheslav Slavutsky to find out how to protect yourself at each stage.

Renting an apartment is not only a troublesome, but also a potentially risky matter. There are many fraudsters operating in the real estate market who skillfully disguise themselves as owners or intermediaries. To avoid falling into a trap, it is important to act cautiously from the very first steps.

Verification of documents and owner

Before viewing the dwelling, you must ask the landlord for documents confirming ownership: this can be a purchase and sale agreement or an extract from the register. Compare the data in the certificate of ownership or other document with the information about the owner. If possible, verify the identity of the landlord using open data, for example, social networks.

Check if this person is really the owner, or has the right to rent an apartment. If not the owner, but an intermediary, is renting out - there must be an official power of attorney with the right to sign the lease agreement. - the realtor warns.

Make sure that all data in the documents and contract correspond to reality. Do not ignore any suspicious moments. If possible, make copies of all documents you received from the landlord and keep them. This may be necessary in case of problems.

Analysis of apartment history and registrations

In addition to the legal status of the owner, it is useful to learn more about the housing. In particular, how many people are registered in it. It is especially important to know whether minors are registered - this, according to the specialist, can complicate the eviction procedure in the future.

Clarify whether the owner has other housing or if this is the only one (because there may be difficulties with eviction) - the specialist also emphasized.

Don't hesitate to ask questions about the apartment, its condition, previous residents, documents, etc. This will help you get more information and avoid fraudsters. You should also ask about previous tenants: why they left the apartment, how long they lived there - this may reveal hidden problems. When renting a home through online platforms, pay attention to reviews about the landlord and the apartment itself. Only consider verified services that can provide additional guarantees.

Signs of typical fraudulent schemes

One of the most dangerous signals, according to the expert, is a price that is significantly lower than the average market price. This often indicates a scam.

A very low price is the first danger signal. Also, if the owner or "agent" refuses to sign a contract and asks to pay only a "deposit" or "advance payment" - the expert notes.

In this case, the fraudulent scheme may look as follows: the attacker rents an apartment for only a few days, and then impersonates a realtor. He brings potential clients interested in renting a home to the temporary residence in turn. To inspire trust, the scammer does not act alone - an accomplice comes into play, who pretends to be the apartment owner and confirms the "legitimacy" of the deal.

Each of the clients gives the fraudsters money for three items at once: allegedly for intermediary services, a deposit, and the first payment for a month's stay. As soon as the last deceived person leaves the "deposit", the duo of fraudsters disappears. And a few days later, a line of deceived tenants gathers at the door of the same apartment, unable to get inside - because the keys, like their money, were only part of a carefully played out performance.

The realtor also adds that if you are rushed - for example, they assure you that "another client is ready to move in tomorrow" or say "think faster, because others are already calling and ready to sign a deal" - this is another sign of manipulation. Also, you should absolutely not transfer money before you have personally viewed the apartment and signed a legally binding contract.

Never send advance payments to strangers. 90% of real estate fraud is online advance payments! - he warns.

Secure contract signing and money transfer

The final stage should be the conclusion of a clear contract. It must contain all key conditions: the amount of rent, the amount of utility payments, terms, the procedure for terminating the agreement, as well as the condition of the apartment - acceptance certificate.

"Money is transferred only after signing this document," the expert emphasized once again.

When concluding a lease agreement, it is important to consider another aspect - the people registered in the apartment. Their written consent to the tenant's residence may also be required, as they have a legal right to this living space. If the owner's interests are represented by another person, "they must provide official written confirmation of their authority - a power of attorney or a notarized permit to sign the agreement."

This process has many legal subtleties and is not always clear to an ordinary person. Therefore, it is important to remain vigilant, not rush decisions, and carefully check documents. Attentiveness and caution are the best guarantee of a safe transaction.

