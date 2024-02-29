Syrskyi names main tasks of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region

The main task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove directions is to hold their positions and effectively use combat capabilities to destroy enemy equipment. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during his visit to military units, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syrskyi, fierce fighting with superior enemy forces is taking place in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors.

The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower and equipment, but stubbornly continues to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, sometimes succeeding in certain areas.

My main task is to effectively use the combat capabilities of the weapons and military equipment of our units to inflict maximum losses on the enemy and destroy a significant part of its artillery and armored vehicles; to hold our positions and restore the position where we retreated - Syrskyi wrote on social media.

He noted that in order to strengthen the defense on the main directions, we need to properly distribute our reserves.

"When working with the brigade commanders, I pay main attention to the way the work at the control points is organized to engage the enemy, to the timeliness and adequacy of decisions made in accordance with the current situation and to maintaining constant interaction between units. I am proud of our servicemen," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

