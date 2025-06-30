Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship

The company "Alakor City", which is making a second attempt to get control of the capital's Gulliver shopping mall, is presenting the Canadian passport of its beneficiary as grounds for losing Russian citizenship. However, the mere fact of having Canadian citizenship does not annul Russian citizenship if there was no official procedure for termination, writes UNN.

Details

Alakor City has already participated for the second time in the tender for the selection of a manager for the Gulliver shopping mall. Already during the first tender, it turned out that the owner of this company has citizenship of Canada and the Russian Federation. This information was subsequently confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

According to Ukrainian legislation, companies with citizens of the aggressor country among their owners are not allowed to participate in public procurement and tenders.

Despite this, Alakor City applied for the tender again, and now the company is trying to convince ARMA that the owner does not have Russian citizenship. To do this, it provided copies of the Canadian passport issued to Dmytro Adamovsky and a residence permit in Ukraine. However, the presence of a Canadian citizen's passport in no way cancels the presence of an aggressor state's passport, as Russia does not recognize the loss of citizenship without a corresponding procedure.

This means that to confirm the absence of Russian citizenship, it is necessary either to provide an official certificate of termination of citizenship, or at least a copy of the application for refusal, registered by the relevant body of the Russian Federation. Instead, Alakor City is trying to replace the actual procedure for losing citizenship with a simple demonstration of a Canadian passport.

Experts sharply criticized Alakor City's participation in the tender.

In the fourth year of a full-scale war, this is unacceptable. And a company with such a background has no right to gain the right to manage an asset. - said political scientist Serhiy Shabovta in an exclusive comment to UNN.

According to him, the attempt to conceal Russian citizenship under the guise of an "other passport" looks particularly cynical.

The worst thing is that he hides his dual citizenship. And this is not just dual citizenship, but it is citizenship by combination of the aggressor state. Therefore, I am sure that this is unacceptable, and this needs to be given, let's say, at least some public assessment, so as not to allow such a person to participate in the competition. Not to allow him to win, but even his participation in the competition is unacceptable. - the expert believes.

The creation of the image of a "Canadian investor" for Dmitry Adamovsky is nothing more than manipulation. And most importantly, it does not remove legal risks for ARMA, which considers Alakor City as a potential manager of one of the largest shopping malls in the center of the capital.

In fact, the reputational risks are very high. When this comes out and becomes public, it will inflict a great blow to ARMA's reputation. But I have the impression that people in power are used to this kind of thing. - added Serhiy Shabovta.

Recall

ARMA, led by Olena Duma, has repeatedly found itself at the center of scandals involving seized property. Recently, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasiia Radina, reported that the head of ARMA had concluded the third asset management agreement for 2025 – the seized asset is being transferred for management to individuals probably linked to the Russian owner. The head of the anti-corruption committee called the situation a "two-step move," because at first Olena Duma stated that she would not allow Russian owners to manage, and then "calmly chose a company... which the investigation considers linked to those same owners" as manager.