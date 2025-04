Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attack near Tabaivka, russian troops enter Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka - DeepState

At the front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack near Tabaivka, but the enemy advanced to Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka. The contact line in Heorhiivka has been updated.

This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

Ukrainian Defense Forces drove back the enemy near Tabaivka. The enemy advanced in Ivanivske and Novomykhailivka. The contact line in Heorhiivka has been updated. - DeepState.

Over the day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 91 air attacks, and 142 salvo attacks